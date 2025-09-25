Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaWho Is Mohammad Katari? Kulgam Teacher Arrested For Aiding Pahalgam Terrorists

Who Is Mohammad Katari? Kulgam Teacher Arrested For Aiding Pahalgam Terrorists

J&K Police arrest teacher Mohammad Yousuf Katari for allegedly aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the deadly Pahalgam attack that killed 26, including a Nepali tourist.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 26-year-old man linked to the devastating terror strike in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including that of a Nepalese tourist, on April 22.

Officials confirmed that the accused, identified as Mohammad Yousuf Katari, was taken into custody following a tip-off from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Who Is Mohammad Yousuf Katari?

Katari, a teacher by profession, is alleged to have doubled as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) in Kulgam, aiding terror groups with critical support. Investigators believe he had ties with the Pakistan-based outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to police sources, Katari played a role in offering logistical assistance to the militants who carried out the Pahalgam attack. Those attackers were later neutralised in Operation Mahadev, a prolonged counter-terror mission.

The police zeroed in on Katari after analyzing weapons and equipment recovered from the LeT operatives killed during the operation.

Operation Mahadev: Weeks-Long Hunt

Operation Mahadev began on May 22 after intelligence inputs suggested the presence of terrorists in the Dachigam area near Srinagar. The mission culminated with the killing of three militants, including the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam attack.

Security forces recovered AK-47 and M9 assault rifles from their hideout. Forensic tests conducted at a Chandigarh laboratory later confirmed that the weapons had been used in the Pahalgam massacre.

The Pahalgam Massacre

On April 22, terrorists struck at Baisaran in Pahalgam, a scenic meadow often called 'Mini Switzerland.' The attack left 25 tourists, 24 from India and one from Nepal, and a local resident dead. Among the victims were an Indian Navy officer and an Intelligence Bureau official.

The assault marked the deadliest terror strike in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama attack. A shadow outfit of LeT, The Resistance Front (TRF), claimed responsibility.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Response

In retaliation, the Indian Air Force launched precision strikes on the intervening night of May 6 and 7. Codenamed Operation Sindoor, the mission targeted nine terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), destroying key infrastructure.

The strikes triggered three nights of intense exchanges, with Pakistan launching counter-offensives. Finally, on May 10, both nations agreed to cease all military actions across land, air, and sea starting from 5 p.m.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pahalgam Terror Attack Pahalgam Terrorists Operation Sindoor Mohammad Katari
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
World
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Cities
Two Groups Clash Over Social Media Post In Gujarat's Gandhinagar; Cars Vandalised, Shops Set On Fire
Clash In Gujarat Over Social Media Post; Cars Vandalised, Shops Set On Fire
World
'No Coincidence': Trump Claims 'Triple Sabotage' Behind UN Mishaps, Demands Secret Service Probe
Trump Claims 'Triple Sabotage' Behind UN Mishaps, Demands Secret Service Probe
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget