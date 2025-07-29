Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRajnath Singh Lauds Forces For Killing Pahalgam Attack Terrorists: 'India Has Zero Tolerance For...'

Rajnath Singh Lauds Forces For Killing Pahalgam Attack Terrorists: 'India Has Zero Tolerance For...'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced in Rajya Sabha that all three terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which killed 26, have been neutralized by Indian security forces.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 03:57 PM (IST)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that all three terrorists involved in the brutal Pahalgam attack on April 22 have been successfully neutralised by Indian security forces. The Pahalgam incident, which took place three months ago and claimed 26 lives, had sent shockwaves across the country.

Rajnath Singh On Operation Sindoor 

"Our Security Forces have successfully neutralised the three terrorists of The Resistance Front who killed 26 people in Pahalgam on 22nd April," Singh said, underscoring the government's commitment to national security.

Rajnath Singh stated that the objective of the operation was to eliminate terrorist hideouts and reinforce India’s firm stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

His remarks came shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in the Lok Sabha that all three perpetrators had been eliminated in Operation Mahadev, a mission carried out to bring the culprits to justice.

The development has brought a sense of closure to many families affected by the attack. In Kochi, Aarti R Menon, daughter of N Ramachandran—one of the victims—expressed gratitude and pride. “I am proud of the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army and the central government led by Prime Minister Modi. Three months have passed since the attack, but the operation never stopped, the investigation never stopped. This reflects India's strength and its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism,” she said.

Tuesday’s announcements in both Houses of Parliament signal a significant moment in India’s fight against terrorism.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajnath SIngh Operation Sindoor Operation Mahadev
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
India
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Business
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
India
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget