Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that all three terrorists involved in the brutal Pahalgam attack on April 22 have been successfully neutralised by Indian security forces. The Pahalgam incident, which took place three months ago and claimed 26 lives, had sent shockwaves across the country.

Rajnath Singh On Operation Sindoor

"Our Security Forces have successfully neutralised the three terrorists of The Resistance Front who killed 26 people in Pahalgam on 22nd April," Singh said, underscoring the government's commitment to national security.

Rajnath Singh stated that the objective of the operation was to eliminate terrorist hideouts and reinforce India’s firm stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

His remarks came shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in the Lok Sabha that all three perpetrators had been eliminated in Operation Mahadev, a mission carried out to bring the culprits to justice.

The development has brought a sense of closure to many families affected by the attack. In Kochi, Aarti R Menon, daughter of N Ramachandran—one of the victims—expressed gratitude and pride. “I am proud of the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army and the central government led by Prime Minister Modi. Three months have passed since the attack, but the operation never stopped, the investigation never stopped. This reflects India's strength and its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism,” she said.

Tuesday’s announcements in both Houses of Parliament signal a significant moment in India’s fight against terrorism.