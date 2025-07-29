Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered an emotional statement in the Lok Sabha on Monday, recounting his meeting with Himanshi Narwal—the young widow of Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal—just after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The officer was martyred on April 22, only six days after his wedding.

After the Pahalgam attack, Himanshi Narwal, who was seen in widely shared images sitting beside her husband’s body, became a symbol of both heartbreak and quiet resilience.

'Can Never Forget That Scene': Amit Shah On Operation Mahadev

In Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, as per ANI, "Soon after Pahalgam attack, I had met the affected families. I saw standing before me a woman who had been widowed just 6 days after her wedding- I can never forget that scene. I want to tell all families today that Modi ji neutralised those who sent the terrorists, and today our security forces killed those who committed the killings."



While speaking in the Parliament, Union Home Minister informed that all three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack have been neutralised during Operation Mahadev.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during Special Discussion on India’s strong, successful and decisive ‘Operation Sindoor’. https://t.co/uMPdAYiwU6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 29, 2025

Operation Sindoor

Following the deadly ambush on Indian forces in Pahalgam, which claimed multiple lives including Lt Narwal's, the Indian government launched Operation Sindoor—a series of precision strikes aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The operation targeted nine terror hubs believed to be linked to the attack.

In a public statement, she called Operation Sindoor a “befitting reply” to the perpetrators and a tribute to the families who bore the brunt of terrorism. Her father-in-law, Rajesh Narwal, echoed similar sentiments, praising the military action as a necessary message to those enabling cross-border terrorism.

