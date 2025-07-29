Nimisha Priya Death Sentence: Yemeni Deceased's Kin Renews Execution Demand, Centre Says...

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday refuted media reports suggesting that the death penalty of Nimisha Priya—a nurse from Kerala convicted in Yemen for the 2017 murder of a local businessman—had been officially overturned. Indian officials confirmed that no such decision has been formally communicated to New Delhi.

The clarification came as Abdul Fattah Mahdi, the brother of the deceased Yemeni businessman Talal Abdo Mahdi, publically appealed to Yemen's Attorney General for the immediate enforcement of the court's ruling, citing the family's continued demand for qisas—a form of retributive justice under Islamic law that allows for the death sentence in murder cases, as per a report on Manorama.

The controversy started after the office of Grand Mufti Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, had claimed that an agreement was reached with Yemeni authorities to rescind the execution order. According to the Mufti’s office, the understanding was allegedly facilitated by religious scholars connected to Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafeez.

Nimisha Priya Case

Nimisha Priya, originally from Thekkinchira in Palakkad district, was convicted for the murder of Talal Abdo Mahdi, her business associate in Yemen. The incident occurred in 2017 allegedly during a confrontation over her seized passport. Reports suggest she attempted to sedate Talal to recover the document but the dosage proved lethal. She was arrested while trying to leave the country and was handed a death sentence in 2020, which was upheld by Yemen's top judicial authority in 2023, reported PTI.

Despite the severity of the verdict, Yemeni law provides the option for clemency through diya (blood money), allowing for a possible compromise if accepted by the victim’s family.

Nimisha’s execution, initially planned for July 16, was temporarily halted after intervention by Indian diplomats, creating a narrow opportunity for negotiations or legal resolution.

Adding to the emotional weight of the case, a widely circulated video released recently featured Nimisha’s young daughter sending a heartfelt message. Struggling through tears, the child expressed her love in Malayalam and English: “I love you, mamma.” The video quickly spread across social media, amplifying public concern over the case.