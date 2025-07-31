Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Hypocrisy On Terrorism': Owaisi Demands Maharashtra Govt Move SC Against Malegaon Blast Acquittal

AIMIM MP Owaisi criticised the acquittal of all accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, questioning the Maharashtra government's potential hypocrisy if they don't appeal to the Supreme Court, unlike their action in the 2006 Mumbai train blast case

By : ANI | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 08:42 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday expressed disappointment over the acquittal of all accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, saying that it would be a hypocrisy if the Maharashtra government did not go to the Supreme Court against the verdict.

This comes after Mumbai's NIA special court acquitted all seven accused of being involved in the 2008 Malegaon blasts.

"After 17 years, all the accused were acquitted. The Maharashtra government went to the Supreme Court against the verdict of the 2006 Mumbai train blast case. Won't this be a hypocrisy on terrorism if they do not go to the Supreme Court?"

"Military-grade RDX was used in the blast. Where did it come from? ... Who is responsible for these bomb blasts? The ones who actually did it are roaming free. My question is, will the Modi Govt and the Maharashtra Govt go to the Supreme Court against this verdict?" he told ANI outside parliament.

The 2008 Malegaon blast case was transferred to the NIA in 2011 from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). After a 17-year-long wait and examination of hundreds of witnesses, the NIA special court today acquitted all seven people accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and all other charges.

Meanwhile, Security had been heightened around the NIA court before the verdict. Visuals from the Mumbai Special NIA court showed people standing outside, awaiting the court's verdict. Notably, the witnesses had also come to the court to watch the announcement.

On September 29 2008, six people were killed and 95 others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon City's Bhikku Chowk. Originally, 11 people were accused in the case; however, the court ultimately framed charges against 7, including former MP Sadhvi Pragya. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 08:42 PM (IST)
