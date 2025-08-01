Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaOPS Quits NDA After 8 Years: Is Stalin’s DMK Former TN CM’s Next Stop?

OPS Quits NDA After 8 Years: Is Stalin’s DMK Former TN CM’s Next Stop?

After ending his 8-year alliance with BJP, former TN CM OPS’ meetings with Stalin and talks with TVK spark speculation over his next move.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 03:47 PM (IST)

In a significant political development, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) has formally exited the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), ending his eight-year association with the saffron party. The announcement was made by senior leader Panruti S Ramachandran during a press conference in Chennai on Thursday, marking a key moment in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.

OPS’s decision follows months of growing resentment within his camp over what they allege is sustained neglect and humiliation by the BJP central leadership. The final trigger was reportedly Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s refusal to meet OPS during a recent visit to Tamil Nadu, after earlier attempts to secure appointments with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman also failed.

The BJP’s visible preference for engaging with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) only deepened the rift. Once viewed as the BJP’s point man during AIADMK’s internal strife from 2017 to 2022, OPS was ousted from the party in July 2022 and subsequently floated the AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee, which joined the NDA in 2023, reported The Indian Express.

While OPS’s departure may not significantly dent the NDA’s vote share in the near term, it highlights the BJP’s ongoing struggle to manage regional dynamics in Tamil Nadu, as per a report on Deccan Herald. His exit could impact the alliance’s appeal among the Mukulathor community, where OPS still commands notable support.

Talks With Vijay's TVK Gain Traction

Amid rising speculation about his next political move, reports confirmed OPS' ongoing discussions with Tamil actor Vijay’s political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Seen as a rising force ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, TVK is being courted by smaller regional players—many of whom are said to be waiting for OPS to join before making their own moves.

An OPS-TVK alliance could complicate matters for both the AIADMK and the BJP, especially in southern Tamil Nadu, where the Mukulathor vote could prove decisive.

Stalin Meeting Raises Eyebrows

Adding fuel to political speculation, OPS met Chief Minister M K Stalin twice on Thursday—once during the CM’s morning walk and again later at his residence. Though both sides have dismissed the meetings as informal and non-political, the timing has sparked chatter about possible behind-the-scenes negotiations.

OPS maintained an open-ended stance when asked about his future plans.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
O Panneerselvam OPS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
India
'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP
'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP
India
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Entertainment
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Wore ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt On Divorce Day: ‘Saamne Se Kuch Hua Tha...'
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Wore ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt On Divorce Day
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget