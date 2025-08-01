OPS Quits NDA After 8 Years: Is Stalin’s DMK Former TN CM’s Next Stop?

In a significant political development, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) has formally exited the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), ending his eight-year association with the saffron party. The announcement was made by senior leader Panruti S Ramachandran during a press conference in Chennai on Thursday, marking a key moment in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.

OPS’s decision follows months of growing resentment within his camp over what they allege is sustained neglect and humiliation by the BJP central leadership. The final trigger was reportedly Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s refusal to meet OPS during a recent visit to Tamil Nadu, after earlier attempts to secure appointments with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman also failed.

The BJP’s visible preference for engaging with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) only deepened the rift. Once viewed as the BJP’s point man during AIADMK’s internal strife from 2017 to 2022, OPS was ousted from the party in July 2022 and subsequently floated the AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee, which joined the NDA in 2023, reported The Indian Express.

While OPS’s departure may not significantly dent the NDA’s vote share in the near term, it highlights the BJP’s ongoing struggle to manage regional dynamics in Tamil Nadu, as per a report on Deccan Herald. His exit could impact the alliance’s appeal among the Mukulathor community, where OPS still commands notable support.

Talks With Vijay's TVK Gain Traction

Amid rising speculation about his next political move, reports confirmed OPS' ongoing discussions with Tamil actor Vijay’s political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Seen as a rising force ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, TVK is being courted by smaller regional players—many of whom are said to be waiting for OPS to join before making their own moves.

An OPS-TVK alliance could complicate matters for both the AIADMK and the BJP, especially in southern Tamil Nadu, where the Mukulathor vote could prove decisive.

Stalin Meeting Raises Eyebrows

Adding fuel to political speculation, OPS met Chief Minister M K Stalin twice on Thursday—once during the CM’s morning walk and again later at his residence. Though both sides have dismissed the meetings as informal and non-political, the timing has sparked chatter about possible behind-the-scenes negotiations.

OPS maintained an open-ended stance when asked about his future plans.