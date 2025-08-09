2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day

Two soldiers were killed on Saturday during a gunfight with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district as part of the ongoing anti-terrorist operation, Operation Akhal, said the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army.

The deceased have been identified as Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the nation.

"Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us," the X post read.

Update: OP AKHAL, Kulgam



Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. #IndianArmy expresses deepest condolences and stand in… pic.twitter.com/La4i49Ov2h — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 9, 2025

Operation Akhal, one of the longest anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, began on August 1, killing two terrorists so far in the gunfight.

The encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists here.