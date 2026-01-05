Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Panic In Andhra Village; Oil Company Issues Statement

ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Panic In Andhra Village; Oil Company Issues Statement

ONGC gas leak triggers panic in Andhra village as crude-mixed fumes spread, prompting emergency response and shutdown.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 04:40 PM (IST)

A massive gas leak from an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) production well triggered panic among residents of Irusumanda village in Malkipuram mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday.

According to officials, crude oil–mixed gas spread rapidly across the village, forming a thick smog that drastically reduced visibility and left residents fearing for their safety.

Villages Alert Oil Authorities 

Panic-stricken villagers immediately alerted ONGC authorities, prompting an emergency response involving ONGC teams, the fire department and local police.

ONGC officials said the production well has been shut down as a precautionary measure. Efforts are currently underway to contain the leak, with repair operations being carried out using a workover rig.

Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored and further safety measures are in place to prevent escalation.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
