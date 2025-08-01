Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaOmar Abdullah Backs PM Modi’s Call For Unity Through Tourism, Highlights J&K’s Revival Efforts

Omar Abdullah Backs PM Modi’s Call For Unity Through Tourism, Highlights J&K’s Revival Efforts

J&K CM Omar Abdullah echoed PM Modi’s praise of his Gujarat visit, stressing the vital role of tourism for Jammu & Kashmir’s economy and unity after a major blow from the Pahalgam terror attack.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 11:41 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday responded warmly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise of his recent Gujarat visit, underscoring the critical importance of tourism for J&K’s economy and national unity.

In a post on X, CM Abdullah wrote: “I’m a firm believer that travel broadens the horizons & the mind @narendramodi ji. It’s especially important for us in J&K as tourism is a crucial part of our economy & has the potential to gainfully employ lakhs of people. That’s why I & my colleagues are trying to convince more of our fellow Indians to visit J&K, especially after the tragic events earlier this year.”

Omar Abdullah was replying to Prime Minister Modi’s earlier post in which the PM lauded his visit to the Sabarmati Riverfront and the Statue of Unity during a recent tourism event in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi had written: “Kashmir to Kevadia! Good to see Shri Omar Abdullah Ji enjoying his run at the Sabarmati Riverfront and visiting the Statue of Unity. His visit to SoU gives an important message of unity and will inspire our fellow Indians to travel to different parts of India.”

The Prime Minister’s message was in response to CM Abdullah’s earlier post describing his morning run along the famed Sabarmati Riverfront:

“While in #Ahmedabad for a tourism event I took advantage of being here to get my morning run at the famed Sabarmati River Front promenade. It’s one of the nicest places I’ve been able to run & it was a pleasure to get to share it with so many other walkers/runners. I even managed to run past the amazing Atal Foot Bridge.”

Omar Abdullah was on a two-day visit to Gujarat to promote Jammu and Kashmir as a key travel destination, especially in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which had a chilling effect on tourism in the region.

During the visit, Abdullah engaged with tour operators and travel industry stakeholders in a bid to restore confidence and draw domestic tourists back to the Union Territory. He also had a meeting with his Gujarat counterpart, Bhupendra Patel

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Omar Abdullah Sabarmati Riverfront PM Modi Gujarat J&K Tourism Pahalgam Attack
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump’s New Tariff Order Hits 92 Nations; India Hit With 25%, Pakistan At 19%
Trump’s New Tariff Order Hits 92 Nations; India Hit With 25%, Pakistan At 19%
India
Trump ‘Frustrated’ With India: US Trade Secy As ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe Triggers Political Storm In New Delhi
Trump ‘Frustrated’ With India: US Trade Secy As ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe Triggers Political Storm
Entertainment
Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda Spy Film Beats The Family Star, Trails Behind Liger
Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda Spy Film Beats The Family Star, Trails Behind Liger
India
On Cam: Andhra Minister Janardhan Reddy’s Brother Slaps Constable At Temple Event
On Cam: Andhra Minister Janardhan Reddy’s Brother Slaps Constable At Temple Event
Advertisement

Videos

Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: US Imposes 25% Tariff on Indian Products, Impacting Automobiles and Smartphones | ABP NEWS
Bihar Politics: Bihar Releases Revised Voter List Draft, Final Roll by September 30 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget