Odesa Ship Attack: Two Indians Safe, Two Still Missing, Says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said two Indian nationals remain missing after the vessel MV AGN Ragnar came under attack while leaving Odesa Port on July 25.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the vessel MV AGN Ragnar, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "This particular ship came under attack on 25th July as it was leaving Odesa Port. There were four Indians on board the ship as part of the crew. Two of them are safe... Two of them are missing.… pic.twitter.com/J0dzj4gbOr July 31, 2026

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there were four Indians on board the ship as part of the crew.

Two Crew Members Safe, Search Continues

"This particular ship came under attack on 25th July as it was leaving Odesa Port. There were four Indians on board the ship as part of the crew. Two of them are safe... Two of them are missing. Search and rescue operations have been carried out both on the Ukrainian side and on the Romanian side... We remain in close touch with both sides to see if we can get some results," Jaiswal said.

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India In Touch With Families

The MEA spokesperson said the government has also been in contact with the families of the two missing Indian nationals.

"We have also been in touch with the family members of the two Indian nationals who are missing, and we are offering all possible support to them," he said.