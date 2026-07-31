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English NewsNewsIndiaOdesa Ship Attack: Two Indians Safe, Two Still Missing, Says MEA

Odesa Ship Attack: Two Indians Safe, Two Still Missing, Says MEA

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there were four Indians on board the ship as part of the crew.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vessel MV AGN Ragnar attacked leaving Odesa on July 25.
  • Four Indian crew aboard; two safe, two remain missing.
  • Search and rescue operations continue; MEA contacts families.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said two Indian nationals remain missing after the vessel MV AGN Ragnar came under attack while leaving Odesa Port on July 25.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there were four Indians on board the ship as part of the crew.

Two Crew Members Safe, Search Continues

"This particular ship came under attack on 25th July as it was leaving Odesa Port. There were four Indians on board the ship as part of the crew. Two of them are safe... Two of them are missing. Search and rescue operations have been carried out both on the Ukrainian side and on the Romanian side... We remain in close touch with both sides to see if we can get some results," Jaiswal said.

ALSO READ: 'Aap BJP Ke Ho Kya?': Rahul Gandhi's Reply To Question On Injured Delhi Police

India In Touch With Families

The MEA spokesperson said the government has also been in contact with the families of the two missing Indian nationals.

"We have also been in touch with the family members of the two Indian nationals who are missing, and we are offering all possible support to them," he said.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the vessel MV AGN Ragnar?

The MV AGN Ragnar came under attack on July 25 while it was leaving Odesa Port. Two Indian nationals remain missing after the incident.

How many Indian nationals were on board the MV AGN Ragnar?

There were four Indian nationals on board the ship as part of the crew. Two of them are safe, while two are missing.

What is being done to find the missing Indian nationals?

Search and rescue operations have been carried out by both Ukrainian and Romanian authorities. The MEA is in close touch with both sides.

Is the Indian government in contact with the families of the missing crew members?

Yes, the MEA spokesperson confirmed that the government is in touch with the family members of the two missing Indian nationals and is offering them all possible support.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ministry Of External Affairs MEA Randhir Jaiswal Odesa Ship Attack Two Indians Safe Two Indians Missing
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