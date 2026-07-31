The MV AGN Ragnar came under attack on July 25 while it was leaving Odesa Port. Two Indian nationals remain missing after the incident.
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Odesa Ship Attack: Two Indians Safe, Two Still Missing, Says MEA
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there were four Indians on board the ship as part of the crew.
- Vessel MV AGN Ragnar attacked leaving Odesa on July 25.
- Four Indian crew aboard; two safe, two remain missing.
- Search and rescue operations continue; MEA contacts families.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the vessel MV AGN Ragnar?
How many Indian nationals were on board the MV AGN Ragnar?
There were four Indian nationals on board the ship as part of the crew. Two of them are safe, while two are missing.
What is being done to find the missing Indian nationals?
Search and rescue operations have been carried out by both Ukrainian and Romanian authorities. The MEA is in close touch with both sides.
Is the Indian government in contact with the families of the missing crew members?
Yes, the MEA spokesperson confirmed that the government is in touch with the family members of the two missing Indian nationals and is offering them all possible support.
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