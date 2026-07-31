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When Will PM-KISAN 24th Instalment Be Released? Cabinet Extends Scheme Till 2031 With Rs 3.15 Lakh Crore Outlay
The Union Cabinet extended the PM-KISAN scheme till 2030-31 with a Rs 3.15 lakh crore outlay. Eligible farmers will continue to receive Rs 6,000 annually via DBT. The 24th instalment is expected in October 2026.
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