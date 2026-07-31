The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme for another five years, from 2026-27 to 2030-31, with a financial outlay of Rs3.15 lakh crore.

The decision reaffirms the Centre's commitment to supporting farmers through direct income assistance. Under the scheme, eligible landholding farmer families receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments of Rs2,000 each, transferred directly into their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

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Over Rs 4.47 Lakh Cr Transferred Since Launch

Launched in February 2019, PM-KISAN is a fully Centre-funded scheme that uses Aadhaar authentication and digital verification to ensure transparent and efficient delivery of benefits.

According to the government, more than Rs4.47 lakh crore has been transferred directly to farmers through 23 instalments since the scheme's inception.

Under the 23rd instalment, released on June 20, 2026, over 9.49 crore farmers received financial assistance worth more than Rs18,984 crore.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheme disbursed over Rs1.71 lakh crore to support farmers affected by the crisis.

Women farmers have also benefited significantly, receiving more than Rs1.06 lakh crore under PM-KISAN. Nearly one in every four beneficiaries is a woman.

The government said the annual income support enables farmers to invest in seeds, fertilisers, irrigation, farm machinery and other agricultural inputs at the right time. It also helps reduce dependence on informal credit while improving the financial stability of rural households, according to the statement released by PIB.

Independent Evaluation Highlights Positive Impact

An evaluation by the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) of NITI Aayog found that the scheme has had a positive impact on agricultural investment and farm incomes.

According to the study:

More than 92% of beneficiaries used the financial assistance for agricultural activities and investments.

Around 85% reported higher farm incomes and reduced reliance on informal borrowing.

The government also noted that between 2020-21 and 2025-26, the area under cultivation increased by around 9.65%, agricultural productivity rose by 10.53%, and total foodgrain production grew by 21.18%.

Digital Delivery At Core

PM-KISAN continues to be one of the flagship examples of the government's Digital India initiative, with Aadhaar-based authentication, digital beneficiary verification and DBT ensuring funds reach eligible farmers directly without intermediaries.

The Centre said the scheme not only provides financial assistance but also strengthens farmers' confidence, self-reliance and ability to invest in agriculture.

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When Will 24th PM-KISAN Instalment Be Released?

Eligible farmers can expect the 24th instalment of PM-KISAN in October 2026, although the government has not yet announced an official release date. The previous, 23rd instalment was credited on June 20, 2026.

Under the scheme, each eligible landholding farmer family receives Rs 6,000 annually, paid in three equal instalments of Rs2,000, with the amount transferred directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts by the Central Government.