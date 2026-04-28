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HomeNewsIndiaNoida police create DCP (industries) post after workers' protest

Noida police create DCP (industries) post after workers' protest

Noida, Apr 27 (PTI): In the wake of recent workers' protests, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police have created a post of deputy commissioner of police (industries) on an ad hoc basis to address grievances of workers and industrial units, officials said on Monda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 12:02 AM (IST)

Noida, Apr 27 (PTI): In the wake of recent workers' protests, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police have created a post of deputy commissioner of police (industries) on an ad hoc basis to address grievances of workers and industrial units, officials said on Monday.

The new post will be supported by an assistant commissioner of police (industries), three inspectors and 25 other personnel of various ranks, the district police said in a statement.

The official contact number -- 8595902508 -- for the DCP (industries) has also been announced.

The statement said the decision aims to strengthen coordination between the police, industrial units and the workforce in the district.

Responsibility for preparing a detailed proposal regarding the post has been assigned to the additional commissioner of police (law and order) and a DCP, who will submit it within three days to the DGP, Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow, and the state Home Department.

A comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is also being formulated by the additional CP (law and order) and will be released shortly, the statement added.

Officials noted that the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate covers around 15,000 registered industrial units across its three zones, including small, medium and large-scale industries as well as multinational companies.

These establishments together comprise over two lakh companies employing nearly four lakh workers, making the industrial sector a critical component of the district's economy.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring continuous dialogue with industrial stakeholders at district, state, national and international levels, and improving coordination with government departments, labour unions and worker groups, the statement said.

Earlier this month, thousands of factory workers demanding hiked wages and other benefits had struck work in Noida in a major protest, which later turned violent leading to arson, vandalism and stone pelting.

Police had initially arrested over 300 people in connection with the violence, according to officials. The officials later claimed that two social media handles allegedly being operated from Pakistan were used to incite tension by spreading misinformation over the issue. PTI COR KVK KVK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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