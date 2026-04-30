Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Keonjhar skeleton incident sparks Odisha Assembly protest.

Congress MLAs walk out, criticize state government's insensitivity.

Chief Minister Majhi discusses women's representation, targets BJD.

Opposition Leader Patnaik condemns governance, cites Keonjhar ordeal.

Bhubaneswar, Apr 30 (PTI) A man carrying his sister's skeleton to a bank in Keonjhar kicked up a storm during the special session of the Odisha Assembly convened on Thursday to discuss "Participation of Women in Indian Democracy", with Congress MLAs walking out of the chamber briefly in protest.

As soon as the day-long session began, Congress members rushed to the well of the House, holding placards and criticising the BJP-led state government over the incident, even as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi tried to set the tone of the debate by accusing the opposition of derailing the tweaked women's quota bill and delimitation bill in the Lok Sabha.

Even as Congress MLAs raised slogans over the skeleton episode, House Speaker Surama Padhy allowed the proceedings to continue, leading to the opposition party's legislators staging a walkout briefly.

Initiating the discussion on the topic of the special session, Chief Minister Majhi targeted the BJD's 24-year rule in Odisha and said, "The BJD reserving 33 per cent seats for women in the panchayati raj system was not sufficient. They should have made provision to give women adequate representation in the Lok Sabha and in the Assembly too." "BJD made a provision for 33 per cent women's representation at the panchayat level but did not allow it in the Assembly and in the Lok Sabha," he said.

Hitting back, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik referred to the Keonjhar incident to say the "insensitive" state government has "utterly failed the people of Odisha".

Terming the tribal man's ordeal "painful", he said, "Odisha's head hangs in shame as a woman's skeleton had to be exhumed by her family and carried to the bank to prove her death in order to claim her rightful dues." Taking potshots at the "double engine government in the state", Patnaik said, "Such inhumane governance has never been witnessed in the history of Odisha." Lambasting the state government, the BJD president said, "The BJP government in Odisha has no right to speak of women's dignity and empowerment. Governance has been reduced to narratives and optics. The chief minister should do some soul-searching before making any more statements." About the Constitution amendment bill that got derailed in the Lok Sabha recently, Patnaik clarified that the bill on women's reservation in legislatures was passed unanimously in Parliament in 2023.

"The BJD had supported this bill in Parliament, and even today we demand that it be implemented immediately," Patnaik said.

The BJD had all along empowered women in Odisha, he said, adding that under Biju Patnaik, "Odisha was one of the first states to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in all local bodies in Odisha." "In 2011, my government increased it to 50 per cent," the former chief minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida targeted Patnaik by referring to Dana Majhi, a tribal man in Kalahandi, who walked 10 kilometres carrying his wife's corpse on his shoulder a decade ago under the BJD's rule.

"Odisha was condemned in the Dana Majhi incident. What was Naveen Babu doing then? Today, he is shedding crocodile tears," she said. PTI AAM BBM NSD

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)