No Onion, Garlic For CM Yogi During Japan Visit, Special Veg Menu Planned

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has arrived in Japan for his official visit, and details of his specially curated food menu have emerged. During his stay, elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure he is served pure vegetarian, sattvik meals prepared strictly without onion and garlic.

Japanese chefs have been given clear instructions regarding his dietary preferences. For breakfast, a vegetarian version of traditional Japanese miso soup will be prepared, ensuring that no non-vegetarian ingredients are used. Tofu, a popular Japanese soy-based product, will also be included in the menu and may be served as an alternative to paneer.

The Chief Minister’s meal plan will also feature boiled fresh vegetables and soy milk to keep the food light and nutritious. In the morning, he will consume herbal tea or warm water. The Indian Embassy in Japan has coordinated the arrangements to ensure that his dietary routine remains unchanged during his foreign visit.

CM Yogi’s Meetings In Japan

During his visit, CM Yogi met Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki and his delegation in Tokyo. Sharing pictures after arriving in Japan, he wrote, “Greetings from the ‘Aditya’ of Lord Shri Ram’s sacred land to the innovative land of the Rising Sun.”

In another post, he mentioned meeting Ishiguro Norihiko, Chairman and CEO of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). He appreciated JETRO’s continued efforts in strengthening India–Japan economic cooperation.

According to the Chief Minister, Norihiko noted that Japanese companies are keen to expand their presence in India, citing the country’s favourable investment climate. He described Uttar Pradesh as a strong growth engine driven by expanding infrastructure and industrial capacity.

CM Yogi also reiterated Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to strong law and order, a large land bank, fast-track clearances and an investor-friendly policy framework -- factors expected to further deepen industrial partnership between India and Japan.