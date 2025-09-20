Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday doubled down on his explosive claims of “vote chori” (vote theft), promising what he called a “hydrogen bomb” of evidence that will leave no doubt in India about alleged electoral manipulation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi said, “We are going to reveal a hydrogen bomb that will completely expose the reality of the situation. We have open-and-shut proof for everything we are saying. I am not speaking without evidence, these are facts that will come to light.”

Allegations Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Congress leader referred to previous press conferences where he alleged systematic fraudulent additions and deletions of voter names in Karnataka. “We have shown this in Mahadevpura and Aland. We will present it in such a way that no one in India can doubt that Narendra Modi ji benefited from vote chori and won the election,” he asserted.

Rahul Gandhi also renewed his criticism of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of shielding those involved in alleged vote manipulation. “What we presented yesterday in black-and-white proof shows there is a CID investigation in Karnataka. The CID has specifically asked for information on phone numbers linked to vote chori, but the CEC is refusing to provide it. There can be no bigger indictment of the Election Commission than this. This is not my opinion, it is the fact,” he said.

Media Speculation on Varanasi Constituency

When pressed about whether his “hydrogen bomb” evidence relates to Prime Minister Modi’s Varanasi constituency, Rahul Gandhi dodged specifics. “That is for you to guess. It is your job to speculate. My job is to deliver, and I will deliver,” he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Wayanad MP and sister Priyanka Gandhi, attended the inauguration of the Oommen Chandy Memorial Auditorium at Kottathara Grama Panchayat in Venniyodu. He paid tribute to the former Kerala Chief Minister, praising Chandy’s humility. “Some national leaders, when they gain power, become arrogant. But Oommen Chandy remained humble because of his connection with the people,” he said.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi’s September 18 news conference in New Delhi, where he accused CEC Gyanesh Kumar of protecting “people who are destroying Indian democracy.” He claimed that a certain group was systematically targeting votes of minority communities who traditionally support Congress.

Election Commission Responds

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has responded, stating that “no deletion of votes can be done online by any member of the public” and clarifying that no wrongful deletion of electors occurred in Aland.

As the political storm intensifies, all eyes are now on Rahul Gandhi’s promised evidence, with the opposition leader vowing to present a case that could shake the credibility of the 2024 elections.