Telangana Constable Stabbed To Death While Apprehending Habitual Offender, Police Hunt Launched

Hyderabad, Oct 18 (PTI) A 42-year-old constable was allegedly stabbed to death by a habitual offender after he was caught in connection with a case in Nizamabad city, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred between 8.30 PM and 9 PM on October 17.

The accused attacked E Pramod with a knife on his chest when he was being taken on a two-wheeler by the constable to a police station in Nizamabad city, they said.

The accused fled the scene, a police official said. Pramod, who suffered injuries, subsequently died.

Expressing grief over the death of the constable, Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy directed Nizamabad Police Commissioner P Sai Chaitanya to form special teams to arrest the accused.

The accused was involved in chain snatching and theft cases, police said.

The DGP further instructed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Multi Zone-I, S Chandrashekhar Reddy to visit Nizamabad and monitor the situation.

Shivadhar Reddy also asked the IGP to console the constable’s family members and provide them with necessary assistance.

The DGP issued orders to launch a search operation and arrest the accused immediately based on the evidence available, an official release said.

A murder case was registered. Further investigations were on. PTI VVK VVK KH

