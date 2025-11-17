Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Bihar CM On Nov 20, PM Modi Likely To Attend: Sources

Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Bihar CM On Nov 20, PM Modi Likely To Attend: Sources

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
The new Bihar government will take oath on Thursday, November 20 in Patna. Nitish Kumar is set to be sworn in as the Bihar Chief Minister once again, according to sources. 

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 17 Nov 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live
