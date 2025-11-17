Explorer
Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Bihar CM On Nov 20, PM Modi Likely To Attend: Sources
The new Bihar government will take oath on Thursday, November 20 in Patna. Nitish Kumar is set to be sworn in as the Bihar Chief Minister once again, according to sources.
According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony.
#WATCH | बिहार में 20 नवंबर को शपथ ग्रहण संभव-सूत्र @anchorjiya | https://t.co/smwhXUROiK#Bihar #BiharElections #NitishKumar #ABPNews pic.twitter.com/E4Yz7SK0H9— ABP News (@ABPNews) November 17, 2025
(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
