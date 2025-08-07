Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar CM Nitish Orders Education Dept To Consider Teachers' Preferred Locations For Postings, Transfers

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar directed officials to post teachers in preferred or nearby blocks, addressing transfer issues to ensure better staffing and uninterrupted education across the state.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 01:28 PM (IST)

Patna, Aug 7 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday directed the state Education Department to make provisions for the posting of government school teachers in their "desired blocks or nearby areas". In a post on X, the CM wrote, "The task of postings of teachers within districts will be carried out by a committee of district officials so that, as far as possible, teachers are posted in their desired blocks or nearby areas."

"Suggestions are being received from various sources regarding the recent teacher transfers conducted by the Education Department. In the process of reviewing this, I have given clear instructions to the Education Department that for teachers facing issues related to inter-district transfers, options for three districts will be obtained from them, after which their postings will be made in those districts only," the CM added.

"Teachers are very important for the future of children, and therefore, I humbly request that they work diligently for the education of children in Bihar without being anxious about this matter," he added.

There has been a long-standing demand for preferential postings and transfer of teachers across the state. As a result of this, children's education was being hampered due to the absence of subject teachers in many districts.

The department recently rolled out a new online self-transfer system for teachers, aiming to resolve any dissatisfaction over postings and streamline the process of filling vacancies in schools.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Bihar News Bihar Elections NITISH KUMAR
