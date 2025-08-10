Nitin Gadkari's Veiled 'Dadagiri' Jibe At US As PM Modi Counters ‘Dead Economy’ Narrative

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has asserted that countries which engage in “dadagiri” (bullying) on the global stage do so because of their economic strength and technological edge. Speaking at the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur on Saturday, Gadkari underscored the need for India to boost exports and cut down imports.

“If the rate of our exports and economy increase, then I don’t think we will need to go to anyone. Those who are indulging in ‘dadagiri’ are doing so because they are economically strong, and they have technology. If we get better technology and resources, we will not bully anyone, because our culture teaches us that welfare of the world is most important,” he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Gadkari stressed that science and technology, underpinned by knowledge, hold the key to solving global challenges. Calling for research institutions, IITs, and engineering colleges to prioritise India’s needs, he added that reducing imports and enhancing exports are essential for the nation’s goal of becoming a “vishwaguru” (global leader).

Modi Counters Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe?

Days after US President Donald Trump labelled India “a dead economy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the country is moving swiftly towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, propelled by the mantra of “reform, perform and transform.”

Addressing the foundation stone ceremony for Bangalore Metro Phase-3 in Bengaluru — where he also flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains and inaugurated the Metro Rail Yellow Line — Modi noted India’s rise from 10th to fifth position in the global economy over the past 11 years.

Highlighting the country’s economic trajectory, PM Modi said, “Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. In the last 11 years, our economy has risen from 10th place to the top five. We are now moving rapidly towards becoming one of the top three economies. How did we achieve this speed? We got it from the spirit of Reform, Perform and Transform. We achieved this speed from good intentions and honest efforts.”

He highlighted growth in infrastructure, pointing out that metro rail coverage has expanded from five cities in 2014 to more than 1,000 km across 24 cities, making India the world’s third-largest metro network. Electrification of railways has doubled to 40,000 km, airports have risen from 74 to over 160, and national waterways have grown from three to 30.

On the healthcare front, Modi said the number of AIIMS has risen from seven to 22 and medical colleges from 387 to 704. Exports have also surged, with total exports increasing from USD 468 billion in 2014 to USD 824 billion, and electronic exports from USD 6 billion to USD 38 billion.

Rajnath Singh's Jibe At US: ‘Think That We Are Everyone’s Boss’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described India as having the world’s “most dashing and dynamic” economy, claiming that some in the international community are uncomfortable with its rapid progress. His remarks came while performing the bhoomi pujan of a Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) rail coach manufacturing unit in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh.

“Today, if any country has a dashing and dynamic economy, it is India’s economy,” Singh said. Without naming anyone, he alleged that some people “think that we are everyone’s boss” and are trying to make Indian exports more expensive so that they lose competitiveness.

Singh recalled that in 2014 India was the 11th largest economy, but is now counted among the top four. He noted a transformation in defence manufacturing, with exports rising from ₹600 crore in 2014 to over ₹24,000 crore now.

Referring to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam in April, in which 26 people were killed, Singh said India gave a fitting reply to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor. “People were killed (by terrorists) after being asked to identify their religion. We cannot kill people after asking their religion. We do not believe in murder. We do not even kill ants. We have resolved that we will kill people (terrorists) not by looking at their religion, but by looking at their deeds,” he said.