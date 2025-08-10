Amid India’s accelerating development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed strong criticism of foreign attempts to disrupt the country’s economic progress. Speaking on recent tariff tensions, Singh indirectly slammed the US President, stating, “Some ‘boss’ is jealous and unable to accept India’s growth; trying to disrupt the country’s economy.”

India has been witnessing rapid advancements, particularly in agriculture, with a growing number of farmers contributing to the nation’s development. Numerous efforts are underway to further strengthen India’s growth trajectory. A key focus is to ensure that products made by Indians on Indian soil become highly valuable and competitive in the global market. The objective is to elevate the status and demand for Indian-made goods to such an extent that imported products from other countries lose their appeal among domestic consumers.

Despite challenges, Singh voiced confidence in India’s future, addressing the public as “brothers and sisters” and affirming, “With the speed at which India is advancing, no power in the world can stop India from becoming a major global power.”