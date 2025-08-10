Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Some Boss Is Jealous': Rajnath Singh's Veiled Attack On Trump

India’s rapid growth faces foreign challenges; Rajnath Singh asserts no power can stop India from becoming a major global economic.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 02:44 PM (IST)

Amid India’s accelerating development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed strong criticism of foreign attempts to disrupt the country’s economic progress. Speaking on recent tariff tensions, Singh indirectly slammed the US President, stating, “Some ‘boss’ is jealous and unable to accept India’s growth; trying to disrupt the country’s economy.”

India has been witnessing rapid advancements, particularly in agriculture, with a growing number of farmers contributing to the nation’s development. Numerous efforts are underway to further strengthen India’s growth trajectory. A key focus is to ensure that products made by Indians on Indian soil become highly valuable and competitive in the global market. The objective is to elevate the status and demand for Indian-made goods to such an extent that imported products from other countries lose their appeal among domestic consumers.

Despite challenges, Singh voiced confidence in India’s future, addressing the public as “brothers and sisters” and affirming, “With the speed at which India is advancing, no power in the world can stop India from becoming a major global power.”

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Economic Growth Defence Minister Rajnath Singh US President INDIA Agriculture Growth Rapid Development Tariff Issue Foreign Interference
