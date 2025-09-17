New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday

On his 75th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India would not be cowed down by nuclear threats, asserting that the country has the strength to strike back decisively against its enemies.

Modi, who launched the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and the '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, said, "Just yesterday, the nation and the world saw another Pakistani terrorist crying and narrating his ordeal. This is the new India. It does not fear anyone’s nuclear threats...It enters enemy territory and strikes them down.”

#WATCH | Dhar, Madhya Pradesh | Addressing a public rally, PM Modi says, "Abhi kal hi desh aur duniya ne dekha hai fir ek Pakistani aatanki ne ro ro kar apna haal bataya hai. Ye naya Bharat hai. Ye kisi ki parmanu dhamki se darta nahi hai... Ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai..."



He recalled the government’s recent Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps across the border. “Pakistani terrorists had desecrated the honour of our sisters and daughters. We launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed their camps. Our brave armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees within moments,” Modi said.

Reiterating that the security of 'Mother India' remains the topmost priority, the Prime Minister said the country’s resolve against terrorism is stronger than ever.