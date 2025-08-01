Delhi: Neetu Dabodia Gang Member Held With Italian Pistol In Dwarka

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi: Neetu Dabodia Gang Member Held With Italian Pistol In Dwarka

Delhi Police arrested a man linked to the Neetu Dabodia gang after he fired shots in Majra Dabas to revive gang activities.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 11:37 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 33-year-old man linked to Neetu Dabodia gang for allegedly opening fire in the Majra Dabas area to spread panic and revive gang activity, an official said on Friday.

Police arrested Dev Vart alias Mohla, a resident of Majra Dabas, from Dwarka on Thursday, and seized a semi-automatic pistol made in Italy along with one live cartridge from his possession.

"The accused fired multiple rounds outside a house in Majra Dabas on Wednesday over a personal dispute, creating panic in the area. A case was registered at the Kanjhawala police station," DCP (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said.

Dev Vart, who was earlier jailed in connection with murder and extortion cases, was reportedly trying to reassemble his old associates to reignite the operations of Neetu Dabodia gang.

Dabodia was killed in a police encounter in 2013, the DCP said.

"Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near Dwarka, which led to Dev Vart's arrest," the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to his close ties with the Dabodia gang and said he was attempting to re-establish its influence, the DCP said.

Dev Vart was previously involved in a 2012 murder case and a 2013 extortion case registered at Sahabad Dairy and Kanjhawala police stations, respectively, police said.

Police are trying identify Dev Vart's associates to prevent any further attempt to revive the gang's network, the DCP said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 11:37 PM (IST)
Delhi Crime Branch Delhi Gangster Neetu Dabodia Dev Vart Majra Dabas Shootout
Embed widget