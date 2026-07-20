'Pray Monsoon And Monsoon Session Are Productive': PM Modi Ahead Of Parliament Proceedings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi wished for a productive Monsoon Session.

He likened a good monsoon to a productive Parliament.

PM urged reasoned debate and positive approach in Parliament.

Utilize experienced MPs' knowledge for nation's progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the media during the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. He expressed hope that the Monsoon Session of Parliament would be productive, saying that just as a good monsoon benefits the country, a constructive Parliament session contributes to the nation's welfare.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and MoS Jitendra Singh were also present.

Speaking ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session, Modi drew a parallel between the rainy season and parliamentary proceedings.

"Be it the monsoon or the monsoon session—if both are proactive, they prove to be highly productive. And when both are productive, it leads to the welfare of the nation and the well-being of all living beings. That is why we pray that the monsoon remains both proactive and productive, and that the monsoon session proves productive as well," the Prime Minister said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Monsoon session of Parliament, PM Narendra Modi says, "Be it the monsoon or the monsoon session- if both are proactive, they prove to be highly productive. And when both are productive, it leads to the welfare of the nation and the well-being of all living… pic.twitter.com/xuQmzDTeQw — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026

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The Prime Minister also appealed for reasoned debate in Parliament. "I am firmly convinced that where there are facts and logic, there is no room for a storm," Modi said.

Calling for a positive approach from all political parties, he said Parliament should utilise the experience of its members for the country's progress.

"Positive spirit is essential for achieving the nation's goals. Our House has very experienced Members of Parliament. Regardless of their party affiliation, they possess a wealth of experience. At a time like this, both Parliament and the country need their experience and knowledge. Therefore, the functioning of Parliament, meaningful discussions, and a collective resolve to take the nation forward are, I believe, the need of the hour. The youth of the country, brimming with aspirations, demand that we move forward," he said.

PM Modi also said the West Asia conflict has posed major difficulties for the country which is dependent on import of energy. "Despite the crisis due to West Asia conflict, India registered 7.7 per cent growth," he said.

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