Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appeared to take a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi while praising the achievements of India's youth, saying he was "not talking about a 56-year-old youth" but about young Indians who are making the country proud on the global stage.

Addressing the media ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Modi's remarks came amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest over alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks, an issue on which the Opposition has been targeting the government.

"I am not speaking of a '56-year-old youth' here," Modi said in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi, before highlighting the accomplishments of young Indians.

Referring to Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 mission, India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, the prime minister said, "Young people aged 28 have planted the nation's flag in space. This sends a powerful message about the potential and aspirations of our youth."

He said young Indians were scripting historic success through perseverance, confidence and hard work, calling them the biggest strength of a developing India.

Modi also said India had achieved several milestones on both national and international fronts, including in the space sector, which he described as moments of immense national pride.

Also Read: Protests Erupt In Mumbai, Pune In Support Of Sonam Wangchuk; Two FIRs Filed

Speaking on the economy, the prime minister said the crisis in West Asia had created challenges across sectors, affecting petrol, diesel, LPG and fertiliser supplies. Despite these global headwinds, he said, India remained the world's fastest-growing major economy with a growth rate of 7.7%.

Expressing hope for a productive Monsoon Session, Modi said all viewpoints should be respected in Parliament. He also highlighted the government's reform agenda, citing the inauguration of the country's third semiconductor plant and the launch of the Green Hydrogen train as examples of India's technological progress.