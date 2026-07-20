Will Burn Indian Parliament Like Nepal: CJP Protesters Threaten Vandalism

CJP protestors on Monday threatened to vandalise and burn down the Parliament, as it happened in Nepal, during their 'Sansad Chalo' march to protest against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "Sansad Bawan will be razed...will make this like Nepal," a protester said while looking at a camera at the protest site.

CJP protestors are threatening to vandalize and burn down the Indian Parliament, like it happened in Nepal.pic.twitter.com/lTcMdjoCzA July 20, 2026

Dipke Ends Hunger Strike

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke called off his hunger strike after the father of a NEET aspirant who died by suicide urged him to do so. In a post on X, the CJP said the bereaved father requested Dipke to end his fast so he could lead the party's planned march to Parliament.

Meanwhile, the party alleged that an ambulance was driven into Jantar Mantar despite there being no medical emergency.

Claiming the vehicle had neither a patient nor an emergency to attend to, the CJP said the ambulance's entry into the protest site nearly triggered a stampede.