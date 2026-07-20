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English NewsNewsIndiaWill Burn Indian Parliament Like Nepal: CJP Protesters Threaten Vandalism

Will Burn Indian Parliament Like Nepal: CJP Protesters Threaten Vandalism

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke called off his hunger strike after the father of a NEET aspirant who died by suicide urged him to do so.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 02:00 PM (IST)

CJP protestors on Monday threatened to vandalise and burn down the Parliament, as it happened in Nepal, during their 'Sansad Chalo' march to protest against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "Sansad Bawan will be razed...will make this like Nepal," a protester said while looking at a camera at the protest site.

Dipke Ends Hunger Strike 

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke called off his hunger strike after the father of a NEET aspirant who died by suicide urged him to do so. In a post on X, the CJP said the bereaved father requested Dipke to end his fast so he could lead the party's planned march to Parliament.

Meanwhile, the party alleged that an ambulance was driven into Jantar Mantar despite there being no medical emergency.

Claiming the vehicle had neither a patient nor an emergency to attend to, the CJP said the ambulance's entry into the protest site nearly triggered a stampede.

Before You Go

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Session Sansad Chalo PARLIAMENT Cockroach Janta Party CJP Protest
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