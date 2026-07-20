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English NewsNewsIndiaDharmendra Pratap Meets Amit Shah As CJP Protest Intensifies; Party Leaders Head To Meet Nadda

Dharmendra Pratap Meets Amit Shah As CJP Protest Intensifies; Party Leaders Head To Meet Nadda

The high-level meetings came as Parliament's Monsoon Session began and thousands of protesters gathered in Delhi, demanding accountability over the alleged NEET examination paper leak.

Written By : Pavan Kumar Goad |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Education Minister met Home Minister during ongoing resignation protests.
  • Government invited CJP for discussions amid ongoing protests.
  • CJP agreed to talks, but reiterated minister's resignation demand.
  • Protests continued in Delhi, coinciding with Parliament's session.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pratap met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) stepped up its protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the Cabinet minister's resignation over the alleged NEET examination paper leak.

The meeting took place on the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, with Opposition parties raising the issue inside the House while thousands of protesters assembled in central Delhi and marched towards Parliament seeking accountability from the government.

The developments unfolded against the backdrop of heightened security in the national capital, where protesters continued their "Sansad Chalo" march despite restrictions imposed by Delhi Police.

Government Reaches Out to CJP

Amid the ongoing protests, the CJP said the Centre had initiated contact with the party ahead of its proposed march to Parliament.

The outfit announced that its representatives were on their way to meet Union Minister J.P. Nadda after receiving an invitation for talks earlier in the day.

In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said he and fellow spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka would represent the party during the meeting.

CJP Says Its Demands Remain Unchanged

Sharing the update on social media, Das said the party would continue to press its demands despite agreeing to hold discussions with the government.

"It's 11:52 AM. Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet J.P. Nadda. The government had reached out for talks this morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers. We shall win!" Das wrote on X.

The party has been demanding accountability from the government over the alleged NEET examination paper leak and has called for Education Minister Dharmendra Pratap's resignation.

Protests Continue Alongside Parliament Session

The outreach by the Centre came even as thousands of protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar before attempting to march towards Parliament.

The protest coincided with the opening day of the Monsoon Session, where Opposition parties also raised the alleged examination irregularities as a key issue.

The simultaneous political developments inside and outside Parliament underscored the growing focus on the controversy, with the government and the protesting outfit now set to engage in talks.

Before You Go

Parliament Watch: Monsoon Session Opens With Opposition Attack, Govt Calls for Constructive Debate

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are protests being held at Jantar Mantar?

Protests are being held by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pratap's resignation over an alleged NEET examination paper leak.

Whom did Education Minister Dharmendra Pratap meet?

Education Minister Dharmendra Pratap met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. This meeting took place amidst protests and parliamentary discussions about the alleged NEET examination paper leak.

Has the government contacted the protesting Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)?

Yes, the Centre initiated contact with the CJP for talks. CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were on their way to meet Union Minister J.P. Nadda.

What are the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) main demands?

The CJP is demanding accountability from the government regarding the alleged NEET examination paper leak. They are also calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pratap's resignation.

About the author Pavan Kumar Goad

Pavan Kumar Goad began his career in the media industry with CNFC Media. He subsequently worked with ANI for nearly three and a half years, followed by an association of around eight years with the News18 Network. He has now joined ABP News.

With close to 13 years of experience in journalism, he has primarily covered political affairs, with a particular focus on developments related to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party CJP Protest Dharmendra Pratap
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