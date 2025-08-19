NDA Will File VP Candidate's Nomination On Aug 20: Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will file the nomination of Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader from Tamil Nadu with an RSS background, as its vice-presidential candidate on August 20.



A meeting of NDA floor leaders was held at Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence, where CP Radhakrishnan was formally announced as the NDA's candidate. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi stated that the decision was unanimous, with all leaders in attendance pledging their support.



The NDA will file its nomination papers on August 20 at 11 am, with around 160 members, including 20 proposers and 20 supporters, expected to be present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will introduce Radhakrishnan to NDA MPs in a Parliamentary Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday from 9 am to 11 am.



While talking with ANI, Manjhi said, "Nomination papers will be prepared. PM Modi will introduce NDA's Vice President candidate CP Radhakrishnan to the NDA MPs in the Parliamentary Board meeting tomorrow from 9 to 11:00 am. Nomination will be filed on August 20 at 11:00 am. There are 20 proposers and 20 supporters. There will be about 160 members."



Manjhi expressed confidence in Radhakrishnan's suitability for the post, stating that he would be an excellent choice due to his experience as Governor and Lok Sabha MP. Manjhi also extended an invitation to the opposition to support Radhakrishnan, suggesting that a unanimous election would enhance India's pride.



"Everyone understands that CP Radhakrishnan is suitable for this post in every way. I would like to tell the opposition that they should vote in support of CP Radhakrishnan so that he can contest the election unopposed. This will increase the pride of India. To increase the respect of India, we will tell the opposition party that even if you field a candidate from your side, we will still win by 60 to 70 votes," said Manjhi.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be Radhakrishnan's campaign manager, while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will serve as his election agent.



Radhakrishnan brings extensive experience to the table, having served as a Member of Parliament and Governor of various states, including Jharkhand and Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Radhakrishnan's dedication, humility, and intellect, highlighting his grassroots work in Tamil Nadu.



The NDA is reportedly seeking an unopposed election, with BJP President JP Nadda reaching out to opposition leaders to garner support for Radhakrishnan's candidacy. The party's decision to nominate Radhakrishnan is seen as a strategic move, particularly in the context of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.



The INDIA bloc is set to meet today to finalise its candidate for the Vice Presidency. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been engaged in discussions with other party leaders to explore potential candidates and build consensus.



Amid speculations of him being the opposition's Vice Presidential candidate, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said that he was not the person to inform on the development.



"I have no idea. Only leaders will decide that. I am not the person to tell that. My leaders are discussing," he told ANI.



"It is a democracy and everyone has the right to contest elections, but it is known that NDA has a clear majority, and hardworking leader CP Radhakrishnan has been chosen as the candidate for the post of Vice President. Whose capabilities have been seen as a Governor and Lok Sabha MP," said Manjhi.



The Vice Presidential election is scheduled for September 9, with the NDA holding a significant numerical advantage in both houses of Parliament.



A Vice President's term is for five years. However, the post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.



The VP is elected through an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament.



The election of the Vice President is governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.



As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot.

