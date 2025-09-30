NDA MPs Panel Will Look Into Circumstances That Led To Stampede At Karur: BJP MP Hema Malini

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaNDA MPs Panel Will Look Into Circumstances That Led To Stampede At Karur: BJP MP Hema Malini

NDA MPs panel including Hema Malini and Anurag Thakur said they would meet the local people, officials and get information on what happened during the TVK chief Vijay's rally that led to the stampede.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): BJP MP Hema Malini, leading an 8-member NDA delegation, on Tuesday said that the team of MPs during its visit to Karur would look into the cirucumstances that led to the stampede on September 27 where 41 people died and nearly 60 injured.

Anurag Thakur, MP, said they would meet the local people, officials and get information on what happened during the TVK chief Vijay's rally that led to the stampede and give a report to BJP national president JP Nadda.

Hema Malini and others, expressing their condolences, told reporters at the airport here, before proceeding to Karur, that the panel would be visiting the families that have lost their dear ones in the stampede.

Further, Thakur said: "We pray for speedy recover of injured and hospitalised. There is no hurry for us. We are here to meet everyone. We want to meet those who have lost their dear ones. We do not want such an incident to happen in the future. The lessons to be learnt from this, who is at fault and what went wrong; so we are here for a serious purpose." The Himachal Pradesh MP said a decision -- to form a panel of NDA MPs in order to visit Karur and assess the situation that led to the stampede -- was taken only on September 29 afternoon and the MPs have reached Tamil Nadu from various parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra. "We all stand together with those people who have lost their family members," he said.

Tamil Nadu BJP former President K Annamalai is accompanying the NDA MPs.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran said the NDA MPs would be visiting the scene of the stampede, then the hospital where the injured were being treated and meet the families of all the 41 persons who were killed in the incident.

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
Hema Malini Vijay Rally Stampede Karur Tragedy NDA Panel
