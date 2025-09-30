Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaVijay Rally Stampede: Tamil YouTuber Felix Gerald Arrested For Allegedly Spreading Rumours

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 12:42 PM (IST)
Chennai: Noted Tamil YouTuber Felix Gerald was arrested on Tuesday for "spreading rumours" over the Karur Vijay rally stampede incident which claimed 41 lives and injured over 50, police said.

The arrest comes close on the heels of police registering cases over 20 people for allegedly spreading rumours over the stampede and following the arrest of three persons.

Gerald runs a YouTube channel featuring content in Tamil on current topics.

Meanwhile, a special police team arrested a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary Pounraj for allegedly harbouring party office-bearer Mathialagan, a key accused in the stampede case, who has already been arrested.

Mathialagan was among the three TVK office bearers named in the FIR on the stampede incident.

TVK state general secretary Bussy Anand and party deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar are the other two party office bearers named in the FIR.

The three TVK functionaries have been booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992, has also been levelled against them, a police official said.

According to the FIR, TVK chief Vijay "deliberately" reached late at Velusamypuram in Karur district, leading to overcrowding and restlessness among the people, gathered to attend his rally on September 27.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 12:42 PM (IST)
Vijay Thalapathy Vijay Rally Stampede Karur Tragedy Felix Gerald
