NCP minister apologises over Ajit Pawar''s photo missing from banner

Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI): Maharashtra NCP minister Aditi Tatkare on Sunday apologised over the conspicuous absence of photographs of former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar from the banner at a party event in Raigad recently.

A felicitation ceremony for the newly-elected members of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti was organized at Indapur in Raigad district on March 27 in the minister’s constituency, and was attended by her father and state NCP president Sunil Tatkare.

Two legislators of the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar on Sunday pointed out that the photos of Ajit Pawar and Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar were missing from the banner put up on the stage.

The banner had photos of Sunil Tatkare, Aditi Tatkare, and her brother Aniket Tatkare.

“I apologise for the absence of the photos of Ajit Dada and Sunetra Kaki on the banner at the gram panchayat level event. They have a pride of place in our hearts,” Aditi said in a statement.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who raised the issue of the missing photos, recently alleged that Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel were trying to wrest control of the NCP from his aunt Sunetra Pawar.

The NCP leaders had dismissed the claim as “crocodile tears”, and advised Rohit Pawar to “concentrate on his own party”. PTI VT VT

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)