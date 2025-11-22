Congress Worker Detained In Narsinghpur Over Post Alleging Vote Theft In Bihar, Taken To Delhi

A late-night police operation involving teams from Delhi and Rajasthan led to the detention of Congress worker Manjeet Ghoshi in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district. Ghoshi, who lives in the Tendukheda police station area, was taken into custody and transported to Delhi for the next stage of the investigation.

Social Media Posts Spark Legal Trouble

Initial information indicates that Ghoshi recently circulated videos and posts on social media platform X about the Bihar elections, accusing the BJP of engaging in “vote theft.” Officials claim the content he shared was misleading and not connected to the Bihar polls, leading to complaints and FIRs registered in more than one state.

Authorities say this multi-state nature of the case is what prompted the coordinated police action.

Local Congress Workers Cry Foul

The news set off immediate protests among Congress members in the district. District Congress President Sunita Patel visited the Tendukheda police station to question the circumstances of the detention. She argued that thousands of users across the country were posting about the elections and asked why Ghoshi had been singled out. Calling the arrest “suspicious,” she warned that the party would examine the incident closely and could launch a wider agitation if required.

Police Defend Procedure

Responding to the criticism, the police administration stated that the arrest followed due legal process. Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Bhuria confirmed that Ghoshi’s detention was linked to an existing FIR. He added that because the case involved multiple states, the next steps would be carried out by Delhi authorities.

Meanwhile, Ghoshi’s family members said they were stunned by the sudden police visit. His brother, Laxmikant Ghoshi, said the officers offered no advance explanation. “The police suddenly came to the house and took my brother away. We still don’t know what his fault was,” he said.

As Ghoshi remains in custody in Delhi, further investigation into the social media posts and their origins is expected to continue.