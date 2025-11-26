Kunal Kamra Faces Backlash Over T-Shirt Mocking RSS; BJP Threatens Action

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKunal Kamra Faces Backlash Over T-Shirt Mocking RSS; BJP Threatens Action

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
Comedian Kunal Kamra sparked controversy after posting a photo on social media wearing a T-shirt that allegedly mocked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Responding to the post, Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule cautioned that police action would follow against anyone circulating “objectionable” content online.

“The police would take action against anyone who puts out such objectionable posts,” Bawankule said.

Shiv Sena Minister Demands Strong Response

Shiv Sena cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat, whose party is allied with the BJP, urged the saffron party to take a firm stand, noting that Kamra had previously targeted senior leaders.

“Earlier, he targeted Prime Minister Modi and Eknath Shinde, and now he has dared to directly attack the RSS. The BJP needs to respond to this,” Shirsat said.

He added, “We (Shiv Sena) responded to it (to Kamra's critical comments on Shinde earlier this year). Now, he has mustered the courage to make an objectionable post against the RSS.”

Previous Clash With Shiv Sena

Kamra faced backlash in March after making critical remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during one of his shows, altering the lyrics of a popular Hindi film song to take a swipe at the leader. The comments triggered an angry reaction, with Shiv Sena members vandalising the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar and damaging a hotel in the same premises where his show was held.

Kamra Responds to Latest Row

Following the fresh uproar, Kamra asserted on social media that the photograph referencing the RSS was not “clicked at a comedy club.”

BJP leaders, however, maintained that the post was insulting and provocative, taking strong exception to the comedian’s remarks.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
Kunal Kamra BJP RSS Eknath SHinde
