Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSC To Hear Plea Against Karnataka Govt’s Move Inviting Author Banu Mushtaq To Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara

SC To Hear Plea Against Karnataka Govt’s Move Inviting Author Banu Mushtaq To Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara

On September 15, the Karnataka High Court dismissed petitions challenging Karnataka government's decision to invite Mushtaq to inaugurate the 'Mysuru Dasara' festivities.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 01:33 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea challenging the Karnataka government's decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara this year.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was urged that the festival will start on September 22 and the matter needed to be heard urgently.

"A non-Hindu has been allowed to perform Agreshwari puja at Mysuru temple on September 22 in Karnataka," a lawyer said, adding that the matter be listed for hearing. "Ok," the CJI said.

On September 15, the Karnataka High Court dismissed petitions challenging the state government's decision to invite Mushtaq to inaugurate the 'Mysuru Dasara' festivities.

The high court refused to entertain four PILs, including one filed by former BJP MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha, stating that the petitioners failed to demonstrate any constitutional or legal violation.

"We are not persuaded to accept that a person from a different faith inaugurating a function organised by the state would violate a legal or constitutional right of the petitioners or any values enshrined in the Constitution. The petitions stand dismissed," the bench said.

The Mysuru district administration on September 3 formally invited Mushtaq, despite objections from some sections, including the opposition BJP.

The controversy stems from allegations that Mushtaq made statements in the past that are perceived by some as "anti-Hindu" and "anti-Kannada".

Dasara celebration will begin in Mysuru from September 22 and culminate on 'Vijayadashami' on October 2.

Dasara is traditionally inaugurated by showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of Vedic hymns at the Chamundeshwari temple. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mysuru Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
World
Trump Labels Antifa A 'Major Terrorist Organisation,' Pledges Probe Into Its Funding
Trump Labels Antifa A 'Major Terrorist Organisation,' Pledges Probe Into Its Funding
India
'Public Can't Delete Vote': EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Manipulation Claim
'Public Can't Delete Vote': EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Manipulation Claim
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Bengal Election 2026: Why Mamata Fears ISF's Abbas Siddiqui More Than The Left-Congress
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget