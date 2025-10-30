VP Radhakrishnan, CM Stalin Pay Tribute To Muthuramalinga Thevar On Guru Pooja, Jayanthi

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu), Oct 30 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister M K Stalin paid homage to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon in this district on his 63rd guru pooja and 118th jayanthi on Thursday.

Taking to X, the Vice President hailed the celebrated freedom fighter as a "great warrior".

"A great warrior, fearless fighter, and revered saint, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was a true Desa Bhakt who dedicated his life to the nation and its people. A devoted follower of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he embodied courage, sacrifice, and patriotism in thought and action," wrote Radhakrishnan.

The VP said Thevar saw nationalism and spirituality as the twin guiding lights of life.

"He was a leader for all communities and faiths, who even gave away his own lands for the welfare of others," added the VP.

According to him, Thevar was a voracious reader and a powerful orator, who inspired the masses through his words and deeds.

"He fought against British atrocities, endured imprisonment for the nation, and remained undefeated in every election he contested -- earning the unwavering love and faith of the people," he added Radhakrishnan further said praying to Thevar is akin to honouring discipline, duty, and righteousness in society and politics and that his life of courage, sacrifice, and justice continues to inspire generations.

"I feel privileged to have been participating in Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanti for the past 25 years, and as Vice-President of India, it gives me immense happiness to once again join this year's celebration during my maiden visit to Tamil Nadu (after assuming office)," he added.

Chief Minister Stalin also took to 'X' after paying respects to the statue of the Muthuramalinga Thevar at the Pasumpon Memorial.

CM Stalin said Thevar rescued people from the rule of repressive laws and fought for the freedom of the country as a confidant of Netaji.

"I return to Chennai with the satisfaction of making the new announcement that a grand wedding hall will be built in Pasumpon," he added.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of several political parties also visited Pasumpon to pay respect to Thevar.

According to police sources, 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in Madurai and 8,000 at Pasumpon on Thursday to control the visiting crowd.

A highly revered leader, especially in southern Tamil Nadu, Thevar was born on October 30, 1908 and died on October 30, 1963. Therefore both his jayanthi and guru pooja fall on the same day.

