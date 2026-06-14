MP Train Tragedy: Fire Rumour Sparks Panic, 4 Passengers Jump Onto Tracks, Killed By Passing Train

A tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Morena claimed at least six lives after passengers travelling on the Udaipur Intercity Express jumped off the train following rumours of a fire. The incident occurred near Hetampur station on Sunday evening.

According to initial reports, panic spread among passengers after a fire scare triggered a stampede-like situation inside the train. Several passengers jumped onto the tracks in a bid to save themselves and were hit by the passing Patalkot Express on an adjacent line.

Police and railway officials have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. Authorities have so far recovered the bodies of three women and a child, while the exact toll is being ascertained.