Misconceptions Hinder Public Engagement, New Outreach Planned: RSS Chief Bhagwat

Tiruchirappalli, (Tamil Nadu) Dec 10 (PTI) RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said there has to be a deeper engagement with the public as the Sangh's journey all these years was spread through "perceptions than facts." In view of this, new programmes are being arranged across the country during which RSS volunteers would talk to people and share information "authentically and factually" about it, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief, said.

"Sangh has completed 100 years of work and since the last 10-15 years, Sangh is also a subject of routine discussion. When discussion happens, one thing becomes obvious, the well wishers as well as the opponents talk on the basis of perceptions and not facts," he said.

Bhagwat was speaking at the event "100 years of Sangh Journey - New Horizons" here.

He noted that some perceptions are created, concocted to malign the image of the Sangh.

"Sangh is like the sky. Sky is not comparable. You to have see the sky. You have to experience it. Similarly, Sagar that is Samudhram (ocean) there is no such vast expanse of waterbody anywhere else. So you have to see the sea to know about it. And so, these misconceptions about the Sangh should be removed because Sangh does not want to be a powerful organisation within the city. Sangh wants to organise the entire society," he said.

When there was no so strong presence of RSS in the country in the past and when people were informed about the Sangh, he said, "they did not want to hear. But since the last 20 years, Sangh has gradually come to the centre stage of national affairs." "Therefore when we call, they come and hear us. There is faith in society about RSS. So it was decided that we should try something to remove these misconceptions." he said.

Programmes are being arranged during which RSS 'adhikaris' would go around the country and talk to people who matter about the Sangh.

The intention of the programme is that people should know "authentically and factually" about the Sangh, he said.

