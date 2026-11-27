Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Banerjee's uncle filed police complaint over judiciary remarks.

Complaint cites TMC MP's alleged statements questioning judicial integrity.

It also references his posts criticizing Election Commission and Supreme Court.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's uncle, Swapan Banerjee, has approached Kolkata's Kalighat Police Station seeking registration of an FIR against the Diamond Harbour MP over his alleged remarks about the judiciary and constitutional authorities.

In his complaint, Swapan Banerjee accused the TMC leader of attempting to intimidate public servants, obstructing them from performing their duties and making statements that could undermine the sovereignty and integrity of the country. The complaint also names people described as Abhishek Banerjee's "cohorts".

Swapan Banerjee described himself as a follower of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and said his complaint was intended to protect the courts and ensure that "judicial sovereignty" was not endangered.

Complaint Cites Abhishek's Remarks On Judiciary

The complaint primarily refers to a video statement that Abhishek Banerjee posted on Facebook on November 7, following an incident at his party office.

According to the complaint, the TMC MP referred to his pending security petition before the Calcutta High Court and expressed dissatisfaction over the matter not being fully heard. It alleged that he described a section of the judiciary as "mute spectators" and claimed that one class had been "completely sold" to the BJP.

The complaint further alleged that Abhishek said the judiciary had caused more harm to the country than the BJP.

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It also referred to the Calcutta High Court's November 17 order issuing a show-cause notice to the MP over alleged criminal contempt.

According to the complaint, Abhishek subsequently told the media that a section of the judiciary was "partly biased" and that the judicial system was not neutral. It also cited his alleged remarks that there was "no rule of law" in West Bengal.

The complaint further claimed that he had questioned the difference in how cases involving influential industrialists and ordinary citizens were listed and heard, alleging that the former could secure listings and orders within a day while others had to wait for months. It also cited his statement that he was "not one to bow his head."

Complaint Also Refers To Abhishek's Post On Electoral Rolls

Swapan Banerjee's complaint also cited an alleged September 24 post by the TMC MP on X, in which he had claimed there was a conspiracy to remove 30 lakh names from electoral rolls.

Referring to Abhishek's social media posts, the complaint alleged that he had questioned the credibility of the Election Commission and the Supreme Court.

"Alongside, his X posts tell the people that the Election Commission and the highest court are compromised, and give the Hon’ble Supreme Court an ultimatum. The target is not one Judge; it is the very institution to which a citizen can turn for justice. The effect is to alarm the Hon’ble Judges, to turn the public against the courts, and to prepare supporters for confrontation on the street," the complaint said.

The complainant alleged that such statements could turn public opinion against the judiciary and create the possibility of confrontation.

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Abhishek Earlier Appeared Before Kolkata Police In Separate Case

The latest complaint comes after several FIRs were registered at Kalighat Police Station earlier this month in connection with clashes outside Abhishek Banerjee's residence during his birthday celebrations.

The TMC MP had also appeared before Kolkata Police in connection with a separate FIR registered at Girish Park Police Station on October 31. That case relates to his alleged remarks against the police.

(With inputs from ANI)