HomeNewsIndia'My Name Is Mohammad Deepak': Uttarakhand Gym Owner Faces Boycott, Then Wave Of Support After Viral Video

Kotdwar gym owner Deepak Mohammad faces boycott after saying “My name is Mohammad Deepak” while defending elderly Muslim shopkeeper.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A gym owner from Kotdwar in Uttarakhand has found himself at the centre of a national debate after publicly confronting a group accused of targeting a 71-year-old Muslim shopkeeper. Deepak Kumar’s spontaneous declaration — “My name is Mohammad Deepak” — has since gone viral, earning him admiration from some quarters while triggering economic repercussions at home.

Confrontation Over Shop Name Sparks Tension

The episode dates back to January 26, when a group gathered outside Vakil Ahmed’s garment store, Baba School Dress, objecting to the use of the word “Baba” in the shop’s name. They argued that the term was associated with the nearby Siddhbali Baba temple and should not be used by a Muslim-owned establishment.

However, residents in the area pointed out that numerous other businesses also feature “Baba” in their names without facing objections. Supporters of Ahmed contend that he was singled out because of his religious identity rather than the name itself.

As the situation grew heated, Deepak Kumar intervened. When members of the group questioned his identity, he responded: “My name is Mohammad Deepak.” The remark quickly circulated online, turning him into a symbol of solidarity for many observers.

Financial Strain After Viral Moment

The fallout has been severe for Deepak’s livelihood. He runs Hulk Gym on Badrinath Road, which once had approximately 150 members. In the weeks following the controversy, membership reportedly plummeted to around 15.

With monthly rent of ₹40,000 and home loan payments of ₹16,000, Deepak is now under mounting financial pressure. According to reports, his household expenses are being supported by his 70-year-old mother’s tea stall as he struggles to keep his business afloat.

‘An Ordinary Person’ Making A Point

In an interview with NDTV, Deepak explained that his statement was not premeditated but intended to underline a broader message of unity. “I am an ordinary person. I am neither Hindu, nor Muslim, nor Sikh, nor Christian,” he said. He emphasised that every Indian citizen should be able to live and work without fear of discrimination based on identity.

Vakil Ahmed, who has operated his shop for nearly three decades, maintained that the word “Baba” is widely used across communities and is not confined to a single faith tradition.

Broader Debate On Identity & Coexistence

The controversy has drawn attention to simmering tensions in Kotdwar, where objections have been raised by some groups regarding Muslim-owned shops using names perceived as linked to Hindu culture. For Deepak, his stand has brought both recognition and hardship — transforming him into a figure associated with communal harmony, even as he faces the economic consequences of a local boycott.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Deepak Kumar's message when he stated his name was Mohammad Deepak?

He wanted to convey a message of unity and solidarity, emphasizing that he is an ordinary person above religious labels and that citizens should live without fear of discrimination.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
Uttarakhand
Photo Gallery

