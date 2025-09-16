Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaModi Govt Focused To Wipe Out Drug Menace From India: Amit Shah

Modi Govt Focused To Wipe Out Drug Menace From India: Amit Shah

Shah said in some parts of the world, people have seen the link between a nation's development and the challenge of drug abuse.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 01:54 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government is determined to wipe out all kinds of narcotics from the nation and is making an all-out effort to achieve this goal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Second National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of States and Union Territories, he also said the time has come to change the scale of action against the drug menace so that there are more successes in the coming days.

The conference, organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), began here on Tuesday.

The home minister said Prime Minister Modi has set a target of 2047 to make India a fully developed and great nation. To achieve this dream of PM Modi, the country has to be fully secure, he said.

"The Modi government is determined to wipe out the drug menace from the country and is making all-out efforts to achieve this goal," Shah said.

"PM Modi has set forth the vision of creating an India by 2047 that will be the world's number one in every aspect and fully developed -- a nation secure enough that no one can penetrate. For this, our youth are the biggest hope, and if they are determined, nothing is impossible, as they are the foundation of any nation."

Shah said in some parts of the world, people have seen the link between a nation's development and the challenge of drug abuse. "Unfortunately, two of the regions from where drugs are supplied globally are very close to us. So this is the time that we fight against it strongly," he said.

The home minister said it is very important to save the young generation from drugs to achieve the goal of a fully developed India. The foundation of any great state is its young generation, Shah said.

Shah said there are three types of narcotics cartels -- one that operates at all entry points of the country, another is the distribution from the entry point to the state, and the third are those that operate in small shops or kiosks, selling drugs.

"The time has come to deal a big blow to these three types of cartels. I believe that it can happen only when the officers responsible for working against drugs decide to take strong action against them," the minister said.

The home minister also set in motion the process of destroying narcotics worth Rs 4,794 crore seized in different parts of the country.

On Monday, Shah said the Modi government was determined to eradicate the menace of drugs by uniting all ANTFs. He also released the NCB's annual report 2024.

The NCB has been actively coordinating with the GST department, state drug controllers, Income Tax authorities and financial institutions to uncover the full extent of the drug diversion network. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Narcotics Control Bureau PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi AMIT SHAH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Request To Replace Referee Andy Pycroft: Report
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Request To Replace Referee Andy Pycroft: Report
Cities
Dehradun's Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple Flooded With 12 Feet Water, Bridge Washed Away: Watch
Dehradun's Tapkeshwar Temple Flooded With 12 Feet Water, Bridge Washed Away: Watch
India
Vantara Case: SC On Temple Elephant Row, ‘What’s Wrong If Someone Legally Acquires An Elephant’
Vantara Case: SC On Temple Elephant Row, ‘What’s Wrong If Someone Legally Acquires An Elephant’
Business
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: NEET Aspirant Shot Dead by Cattle Smugglers in Gorakhpur; Tension Grips Village | ABP NEWS
Janhit: PM Modi Sets Development and Anti-Infiltration Agenda for Bihar Elections 2025 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shimla landslide buries cars, causes massive traffic jam | ABP NEWS
Cloudburst in Dehradun's Sahastradhara: Hotels Damaged, Rescue Operations Ongoing | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Opposition criticized by PM Modi for protecting infiltrators ahead of Bihar polls | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget