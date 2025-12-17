Modi Addresses Ethiopian Parl, Calls Addis Ababa ‘Land Of Lions’ & Condemns Pahalgam Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Ethiopian Parliament, marking a rare diplomatic milestone as this became the 18th time he has spoken before a foreign legislature worldwide on Wednesday. The address came a day after Ethiopia conferred on him its highest civilian honour.

Speaking in what he described as a “temple of democracy,” Prime Minister Modi extended greetings on behalf of India’s 1.4 billion people and underscored shared civilisational values that, he said, transcend borders and politics.

‘This Honour Belongs To All Of India’

Prime Minister Modi opened his address by expressing gratitude for Ethiopia’s highest recognition. Accepting the award on behalf of Indians, he said, “This honor is not mine, it belongs to all of India.” He later added that Ethiopia’s strength lies in its ability to balance ancient roots with a forward-looking vision, drawing parallels with India’s own civilisational journey.

He noted that India, like Ethiopia, is an ancient civilisation charting its future with the guiding principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.” The Prime Minister said the recognition symbolised not just personal appreciation, but the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Ethiopia As The ‘Land of Lions’

In a lighter yet symbolic moment, Prime Minister Modi referred to Ethiopia as the “Land of Lions.” He said that his home state of Gujarat is also home to lions, which made him feel instantly at home in the African nation. Extending greetings of friendship, goodwill, and brotherhood, he described the Ethiopian Parliament as a place where “the will of the people becomes the policy of the state.”

Highlighting bilateral ties, he said, “We share a common cultural heritage. It is a matter of pride for me to come to the temple of democracy. I bring the message of 1.4 billion people.” He stressed that India and Ethiopia’s partnership is rooted in shared values and historical connections.

Shared Civilisational Roots Beyond Borders

Prime Minister Modi also drew a cultural parallel between the two nations’ national songs. He observed that both India’s Vande Mataram and Ethiopia’s national anthem invoke the idea of the motherland. He said, “India's national anthem Vande Mataram and Ethiopia's anthem both talk about mother. Whether we live in Addis Ababa or Ayodhya, our civilisations, beyond politics and borders, have common roots that build bridges between civilisations and are taking our relations into a new era.”

During his address, Prime Minister Modi also condemned the recent Pahalgam attack, reinforcing India’s stand against terrorism on an international platform. Though brief, the reference signalled India’s expectation of global solidarity against acts of violence and extremism.

First Global Leader To Receive Top Ethiopian Honour

On Tuesday, Ethiopia conferred “The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia” on Prime Minister Modi, making him the first global leader to receive the distinction. Reacting to the honour, he said, “This honor is a matter of pride for me.” Earlier, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali formally welcomed Modi at the National Palace, where the two leaders held bilateral talks aimed at strengthening cooperation.

The parliamentary address capped a high-profile visit that has positioned India–Ethiopia ties firmly within a broader vision of partnership between two ancient yet forward-looking civilisations.