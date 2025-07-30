Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaOn Cam: MNS Workers Slap Gamezone Staffer Over School Kids Skipping Classes, 'Stealing Money' To Play

MNS leader Ulhas Bhoir slapped a gaming arcade employee for allowing students to skip school and threatened demolition.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 11:58 AM (IST)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ulhas Bhoir has found himself at the center of a growing controversy following a series of violent incidents in Kalyan that have reignited concerns about the party’s vigilante-style tactics. In the latest episode, Bhoir and a group of MNS workers barged into a local gaming arcade after receiving complaints that schoolchildren were skipping classes and visiting the zone in uniform.

MNS Worker Slaps Gaming Centre Employee

Accusing the staff of enabling truancy and alleging that the children were stealing money from home to fund their gaming habits, Bhoir slapped an employee on camera when the staffer attempted to explain, saying, “What can I do?”. Bhoir explained that the students were also stealing money from the parents. He shouted saying that kids stole Rs 4,000 from home for playing at the centre and alleged that the centre was responsible for ruining the present generation. 

Bhoir then threatened to demolish the facility if uniformed students were seen there again.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)


Other Incidents Involving MNS Workers

This incident is just one of several involving MNS workers in recent days. In another incident, supporters of the party assaulted Siddharth Singh Chandel, head of the Siddhartha Logic coaching centre in Kalyan, over complaints of charging high fees without conducting regular classes. Video footage showed Chandel being slapped while terrified students looked on.

Earlier this month, in a separate incident in Nanded, MNS members attacked a public toilet attendant for allegedly overcharging women and refusing to speak in Marathi. The man was beaten and forced to apologise publicly to the Marathi-speaking community and MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

The wave of violence, led or endorsed by MNS functionaries like Bhoir, has drawn sharp rebukes from civil society groups, educators, and political observers who say the party is normalising mob justice.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 11:58 AM (IST)
MNS Maharashtra
