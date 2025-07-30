Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIs India Under Tsunami Threat? This Is What Govt Said After Powerful Russia Earthquake

Is India Under Tsunami Threat? This Is What Govt Said After Powerful Russia Earthquake

Tsunami waves struck Russia's Kuril Islands and Japan's northern island of Hokkaido following a powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Far East.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 10:16 AM (IST)

With tsunami waves striking Russia's Kuril Islands and Japan's northern island of Hokkaido following a powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Far East, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has confirmed there is no tsunami threat to India or the Indian Ocean region.

In an update posted on X, INCOIS stated, "NO TSUNAMI THREAT to India and Indian Ocean in connection with this earthquake."

It added that its Tsunami Warning Centre had detected an 8.7-magnitude earthquake at 04:54 IST on 30 July 2025 (29 July, 23:24 UTC), located off the East Coast of Kamchatka (coordinates: 52.57°N, 160.08°E).

Evacuations In Russia And Japan

The earthquake, one of the strongest globally since Japan’s devastating 2011 quake, triggered immediate tsunami warnings. Japan’s Meteorological Agency confirmed that a 30 cm wave had reached Nemuro on Hokkaido’s eastern coast. Damage and evacuations were also reported in Russia’s Kamchatka region.

The first tsunami wave was reported to have hit Severo-Kurilsk, the main town in Russia’s Kuril Islands. Regional Governor Valery Limarenko said residents were safe and had moved to higher ground as a precaution.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, waves of 1 to 3 metres were possible in parts of Hawaii, Chile, Japan, and the Solomon Islands, while waves over 3 metres were possible near Russia and Ecuador.

Earlier in July, the Kamchatka region experienced five undersea earthquakes, the largest measuring 7.4 magnitude at a depth of 20 km,  reinforcing the area's reputation as one of the world's most active seismic zones.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Weather Today Japan Russia Tsunami India Tsunami
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
EAM Jaishankar To Begin Debate On Operation Sindoor In Rajya Sabha Today
EAM Jaishankar To Begin Debate On Operation Sindoor In Rajya Sabha Today
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
World
US-India Trade Deal 'Working Out Very Well', Says Trump Ahead Of Tariff Deadline
US-India Trade Deal 'Working Out Very Well', Says Trump Ahead Of Tariff Deadline
India
Pakistan's Role In Pahalgam Attack Exposed: Terrorist 'Afghan' Had Lashkar, JKLF Links, Trained In PoK
Pak's Role In Pahalgam Attack Exposed: Terrorist 'Afghan' Had Lashkar, JKLF Links, Trained In PoK
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget