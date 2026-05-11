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HomeNewsIndiaOrange Alert In Uttarakhand For Adverse Weather Conditions; Char Dham Pilgrims Urged To Travel Safely

Orange Alert In Uttarakhand For Adverse Weather Conditions; Char Dham Pilgrims Urged To Travel Safely

Char Dham pilgrims and tourists have been advised to remain cautious during their journey on May 12 and 13 after the IMD issued an orange alert forecasting rain, thunderstorms and snowfall in several hilly districts.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 11 May 2026 08:11 AM (IST)

An orange alert has been issued in Uttarakhand due to the possibility of rainfall and adverse weather conditions in various parts of the state, especially in the hilly regions. Amid the alert, authorities in the state have urged Char Dham pilgrims and tourists to exercise extreme caution while travelling across the state.

The alert, issued for May 12 and 13, forecasts widespread rain and inclement weather in several parts of Uttarakhand, particularly in the high-altitude hilly regions, over the next 48 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and snowfall is likely in parts of the hill districts during the period.

Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Forecast

Officials warned that isolated mountainous areas could witness lightning strikes and gusty winds with speeds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey advised devotees undertaking the Char Dham Yatra to remain updated with the latest weather bulletins before proceeding with their journey.

“Pilgrims should obtain the latest weather updates and plan their journey with full caution,” Pandey said in a statement on Sunday.

He also suggested that travellers may find it more convenient to undertake the pilgrimage once weather conditions improve.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Likely To Receive Rain, Thunderstorms Today; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Authorities Stress Safety Measures

Recent weather observations indicate that maximum temperatures in the hill regions have remained noticeably below normal.

Pandey urged pilgrims and tourists to strictly follow directions issued by the administration and local authorities to ensure safe travel in the mountainous terrain.

The annual Char Dham Yatra, which attracts lakhs of devotees to the Himalayan shrines every year, began last month for the 2026 pilgrimage season.

ALSO READ: WFH Push, Use Petrol and Diesel With Restraint, Don’t Purchase Gold: PM Modi Amid West Asia Crisis

Government Assures Preparedness

The Garhwal commissioner said the Uttarakhand government remains committed to ensuring that the pilgrimage proceeds in a smooth and organised manner.

He added that all concerned departments have been instructed to maintain adequate preparations and put necessary safety arrangements in place for devotees.

Pandey also expressed confidence that the pilgrimage would continue successfully with the cooperation, awareness and vigilance of pilgrims visiting the shrines.

Before You Go

LUCKNOW UPDATE: Swearing-in Ceremony of New UP Ministers Scheduled at 3:30 PM

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Char Dham Char Dham Yatra IMD Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Weather
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