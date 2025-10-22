Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Inside Mehul Choksi's Cell: India Details High-Security, Ventilated Mumbai Jail Barrack For Extradition

India presented detailed architectural plans of Arthur Road Jail to a Belgian court, showcasing the cell prepared for Mehul Choksi if extradited.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 06:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India has presented detailed architectural designs and interior visuals of Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai before a Belgian court, illustrating the high-security facility where fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi would be held if extradited. The submission is part of an affidavit emphasising the humane detention conditions guaranteed by Indian authorities.

The visuals, comprising six technical sheets titled “Prison Conditions Barrack 12, Arthur Road Prison, Mumbai”, were prepared by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to showcase the adequacy and security of the prison.

According to the plans, Barrack No. 12—intended for Choksi—covers roughly 46.5 square metres (around 500 sq. ft.) and includes a main room, passage, wash area, and toilet, news agency ANI reported. The facility is outfitted with ventilated windows with mosquito netting, grilled doors, CCTV surveillance, ceiling fans, and tube lighting. It also has a wash basin and shower with running water, along with PVC flooring and wall tiles to maintain hygiene.

The affidavit highlights that the barrack has been recently refurbished and aligns with international detention standards. A mobile jammer is installed at beam level, and a CCTV camera is placed near the ventilator for continuous monitoring.

Submission Supports Extradition Proceedings

The architectural documentation forms part of India’s legal submission as Choksi contests his extradition, citing alleged threats to his life and concerns over prison conditions. Officials attached the detailed visuals to assure the Belgian Court that Choksi would be housed in a secure, well-ventilated, and monitored cell, separate from overcrowded general wards.

The drawings, dated June 5, 2025, are signed by Shailja Sakharkar, Architect, and D. Roychowdhury, Chief Engineer, CPWD Mumbai-I. They include 3D renderings of the barrack and toilet, scale plans, and section diagrams. Each sheet bears the CPWD seal and was produced under the Chief Engineer’s supervision at Pratishtha Bhavan, M.K. Road, Mumbai.

Court Confirms Extraditable Offences

The Antwerp Court of Appeal has confirmed that the offences attributed to Mehul Choksi are extraditable under Indian and Belgian law, paving the way for his return to India to face trial in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

The court’s judgment noted that the charges are punishable under Indian law through Sections 120-B read with 201, 409, 420, and 477-A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code), and Sections 7 and 13(2) read with 13(1)(c) and (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, each carrying a sentence of over one year.

Mehul Choksi, accused in the multi-crore PNB fraud case, is currently facing extradition proceedings from Antigua and Belgium. Indian authorities have consistently assured foreign courts that detention facilities meet human rights standards, citing the upgraded infrastructure of Arthur Road Jail’s designated barrack (ANI).

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 06:52 PM (IST)
Belgium Mehul Choksi Arthur Road Jail Mumbai Jail MUMBAI
