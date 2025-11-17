A fresh political clash erupted on Monday after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti linked the recent car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort to unrest in Kashmir, prompting sharp criticism from the BJP. Her comments, made days after the November 10 explosion, reignited debate over national security, political polarisation, and shifting narratives around terrorism.

BJP Accuses Mufti Of “Defending Extremists”

Mufti who backed terrorist Burhan Wani, now justifies terorrist of Red Fort Blast.



Says-" Hindu Muslim and hate responsible for terrorism "



Why does Indian Opposition lead by Congress does not resist in backing terrorist?



PDP is the new PTDP-



" Pro Terrorist Development… — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) November 17, 2025

The BJP strongly rebuked Mufti’s statements, accusing her of making excuses for those behind the attack.

In a post on X, party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed she was trying to justify extremists.

“Mufti, who backed terrorist Burhan Wani, now justifies terrorists of the Red Fort Blast. Says – ‘Hindu Muslim and hate responsible for terrorism’.”

He also questioned the Opposition’s stance, asking, “Why does Indian Opposition led by Congress not resist in backing terrorists?” Bhandari further referred to the PDP as the “Pro Terrorist Development Party (PTDP).”

Mufti Questions Centre’s Security Claims After NIA Findings

Mufti, meanwhile, launched a stinging attack on the Centre, arguing that the Delhi blast exposed the failure of its Kashmir strategy. She said the government’s assertions of peace in the Valley were contradicted by events unfolding in the national capital.

“You told the world that everything is alright in Kashmir, but the troubles of Kashmir echoed right in front of the Red Fort,” she said.

According to the NIA, the blast was caused by a vehicle-borne IED driven by a Kashmir-based suicide bomber. Mufti said the findings pointed to a deeper crisis that needed urgent attention.

“If a well-educated youth, a doctor, kills himself and others by strapping RDX to his body, it means there is no safety in the nation,” she argued. She questioned whether the Centre “really understands what is happening.”

Mufti said the government's approach had fostered alienation rather than addressing its root causes.

“You may get votes by doing Hindu-Muslim politics, but in which direction is the nation heading?”

She added that an atmosphere of fear and division had grown stronger since 2019, affecting communities across Jammu and Kashmir.

“You arrested people, detained journalists, and booked individuals under the PSA… You had promised to make Jammu and Kashmir a safe place, but instead, you have created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation here,” she said.

She linked the mood in the Valley to the blast, remarking, “Now the trouble of Kashmir spoke in front of the Red Fort in Delhi. You had promised to make Jammu and Kashmir safe, but because of your actions, even Delhi has become unsafe.”

Her remarks ended with a warning: “Do they think that creating a Hindu-Muslim divide, more blasts, and more bloodshed will fetch them more votes? The country is bigger than power.”

Addressing disaffected youth, she added, “I want to tell the youth that what they are doing is wrong, wrong for themselves, their families, for Jammu and Kashmir, and for the entire country.”

NIA Arrests Key Aide Linked To Suicide Bomber

The Red Fort car blast, carried out by suicide bomber Umar Nabi, killed 13 people and injured several others. As investigations widened, the NIA on Sunday arrested Amir Rashid Ali, a Kashmir resident allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

According to the agency, the car used in the explosion was registered in Ali’s name. He was taken into custody in Delhi as part of the ongoing probe.