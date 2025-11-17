Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMehbooba Mufti Slams Centre Over Red Fort Blast, Flags Growing Insecurity And Policy Failures

Mehbooba Mufti Slams Centre Over Red Fort Blast, Flags Growing Insecurity And Policy Failures

Mehbooba Mufti slams the Centre after the Red Fort blast, alleging rising insecurity and policy failures in J&K as agencies probe the terror module and fund trail.

By : ANI | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17: Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti launched a sharp attack on the Central Government alleging that the Novembner 10 Red Fort blast case in the national capital reflects a deepening sense of insecurity across the country and a failure of the Centre's policies in Jammu & Kashmir.

Twelve people lost their lives and several others were injured in the November 10 Red Fort blast in the National Capital

While addressing a Working Group Meeting in Srinagar on November 16, the PDP chief said, "You (Central government) told the world that everything is alright in Kashmir, but the troubles of Kashmir echoed right in front of the Red Fort."

"You promised to make J&K safe, but instead of fulfilling that promise, your policies have made Delhi unsafe. I don't know how many people in the Central Government are true nationalists... If a well-educated youth, a doctor, kills himself and others by strapping RDX to his body, it means there is no safety in the nation. You may get votes by doing Hindu-Muslim politics, but in which direction is the nation heading?"

She further alleged that divisive politics has taken precedence over national security. "You may get votes by doing Hindu-Muslim politics, but in which direction is the nation heading?" she asked.

"I don't know if the people in Delhi understand this, or do they think that the more Hindu-Muslims division there is, the more bloodshed there will be, the more polarisation there will be in the country, the more voters they will get? I think they should think again. The country is much bigger than a chair," she said.

She said that "somewhere, that poisonous environment is also responsible for the youth of Kashmir taking a dangerous path".

"I want to say again to the youth who do this that what you do is wrong in every way. It is dangerous not only for you, but it is also dangerous for your family, for Jammu and Kashmir, and for the whole country. You are taking such a big risk because you are ruining your loved ones' lives. The lives of many innocent people are at stake. This has been hurting me a lot for the last few days" Mufti said.

Earlier, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that (terror) modules are being busted and hailed the security forces for recovering the incriminating materials after arresting the terrorists.

Singh told reporters here, "Six people have been arrested, and the investigation is going on, and all the accused will not be spared. Our government will expose the accused at all levels... We cannot comment on when or how this RDX was brought it. It could be here for years. Investigation is underway. Modules are being busted. Drugs are being recovered... It is the success of our agencies that incriminating materials in such large quantities were seized and terrorists were arrested."

A team from the Faridabad Crime Branch brought a young man to Al-Falah University on Sunday as part of ongoing verification exercises linked to the Faridabad terror module.Investigations into the case are still underway.

Earlier, Intelligence agencies uncovered a Rs 20 lakh fund trail linked to three doctors, Umar, Muzammil, and Shaheen. Intelligence sources said that the amount is suspected to have been routed by a Jaish-e-Mohammed handler through a hawala network.

Of this, around Rs 3 lakh is believed to have been spent on purchasing 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser, a nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium-based chemical compound used in agriculture, which is also capable of producing explosives used in the blast.

Officials further revealed that tensions had reportedly emerged between Dr Umar-un-Nabi and Dr Shaheen over the handling of the funds. Sources added that a key lead was obtained from Muzammil, helping investigators piece together the financial links behind the conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police sources confirmed that three cartridges recovered from the site, two live and one empty, were of 9mm calibre, a firearm type prohibited for civilian possession and used by security forces.

A senior official said that despite the cartridge recovery, no pistol or any of its parts were found at the scene.

"These cartridges are usually only possessed by the armed forces or those with special permission," police said.

According to sources, no pistol or any part of it was found at the scene...meaning the cartridges were found, but the weapon used to fire them has not yet been found.The official said that they are now trying to determine how these cartridges came to be there, whether the suspect possessed them. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mehbooba Mufti Jammu And Kashmir News Delhi Blast Red Fort Blast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Sheikh Hasina’s Son Warns Of Violence As Bangladesh Awaits Verdict; Says She’s ‘Safe In India’
Sheikh Hasina’s Son Warns Of Violence As Bangladesh Awaits Verdict; Says She’s ‘Safe In India’
India
NIA Probe Reveals Red Fort Blast Was Suicide Bombing Using 'Vehicle-Borne IED'
NIA Probe Reveals Red Fort Blast Was Suicide Bombing Using 'Vehicle-Borne IED'
Election 2025
Marathon Meetings In NDA Camp For Bihar Govt Formation; Shah, Nadda Meet Modi, Allies Line Up In Delhi
Marathon Meetings In NDA Camp For Bihar Govt Formation; Shah, Nadda Meet Modi, Allies Line Up In Delhi
India
CDS Gen Chauhan Slams Indian Defence Firms For Delays, Overpricing: Full List Inside
CDS Gen Chauhan Slams Indian Defence Firms For Delays, Overpricing: Full List Inside
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: BJP targets Lalu family as Rohini Acharya’s allegations deepen political turmoil in Bihar
Bihar Elections: Bihar Women’s Commission reacts to Rohini Acharya’s allegations amid family dispute
Bihar Elections 2025: Rohini Acharya alleges humiliation at home; family dispute sparks political uproar
Delhi Car Blast: Female suspect Dr. Pooja Sharma detained from Anantnag for questioning in probe
Delhi Car Blast: Investigators recover three 9mm cartridges from the blast site, which are reportedly available only to security forces.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget