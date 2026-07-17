MCG terminates draftsman over alleged irregularities in tender process

Gurugram, Jul 16 (PTI): The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has terminated the services of a draftsman engaged through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam over alleged irregularities in the tendering process, officials said on Thursday.

Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya issued the termination order against Sombir with immediate effect after the completion of departmental proceedings, including an inquiry, issuance of a show-cause notice, consideration of the employee's written reply and a personal hearing.

According to an official statement, the allegations pertained to irregularities in the scrutiny of tender documents, and the chief engineer was directed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

The inquiry examined relevant records, tender documents and responses from all concerned parties, who were also given an opportunity to present their case, officials said. The investigation found that irregularities had occurred during the scrutiny of tender documents and that an attempt had allegedly been made to benefit a specific individual, according to the statement.

It further concluded that the employee failed to recuse himself despite an apparent conflict of interest and did not inform senior authorities about it, affecting the fairness and transparency of the tender process.

Based on the inquiry report, available evidence and departmental procedures, the civic body terminated the services of the draftsman with immediate effect, officials said.

A copy of the termination order has also been sent to the concerned departments and the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam for necessary action, public relations officer Satyavir Rohilla said. PTI COR PRK

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