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HomeNewsIndiaMCD To Hold Standing Committee Elections On May 23

MCD To Hold Standing Committee Elections On May 23

The ward committee election process will be conducted in multiple rounds, beginning at 10 am on May 23, said the notification issued on under the provisions of the DMC Act.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 May 2026 11:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MCD Standing Committee elections on May 23.
  • Ward committee chair, deputy chair also elected.
  • Nominations for ward committee polls due May 19.

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Election will be held on May 23 for six vacant seats of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and for the posts of chairman and deputy chairman of the 12 ward committees, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

The ward committee election process will be conducted in multiple rounds, beginning at 10 am on May 23, said the notification issued on under the provisions of the DMC Act.

According to an official notice, the retiring members of the Standing Committee include Shikha Bhardwaj (Keshav Puram Zone), Anju Devi (Narela Zone), Inderjeet Sehrawat (Najafgarh Zone), Rajpal Singh (Central Zone), Neemaa Bhagat (Shahdara South Zone), and Ankush Narang (Karol Bagh Zone).

The notice fixed May 19 for nomination-related proceedings of ward committee elections ahead of the election process.

The notification stated that the election exercise will be carried out in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 and the prescribed rules.

The ward committee elections are important because six of the 12 ward committees will also hold elections for standing committee members. Five of these zones have a majority of BJP councillors.

The standing committee serves as the top executive and decision-making body of the corporation. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the elections for the six vacant seats of the MCD Standing Committee take place?

The elections for the six vacant seats of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee will be held on May 23.

What other elections will be conducted on May 23?

In addition to the Standing Committee elections, elections for the posts of chairman and deputy chairman of the 12 ward committees will also be held on May 23.

What is the significance of the ward committee elections?

The ward committee elections are important as six of these committees will elect members to the Standing Committee, which is the top executive body of the MCD.

When are the nomination-related proceedings for the ward committee elections scheduled?

Nomination-related proceedings for the ward committee elections are scheduled for May 19.

Published at : 12 May 2026 11:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
MCD May 23 Standing Committee Elections
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