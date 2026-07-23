Man Sends Rs 70K Pizzas For CJP Protesters At Jantar Mantar, Shares Note

A man from Nagaland has won praise online after arranging for 150 pizzas to be delivered to protesters participating in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saying he wanted to support those who had travelled far from home to join the movement.

In a post shared on social media, the man said he was unable to be physically present at the protest but wanted to contribute in whatever way he could.

"Tonight, I couldn't enjoy my own dinner with the grief that I couldn't be there in the protest, and my fellow brothers and sisters are there starving," he wrote.

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He said he ordered 150 Domino's Farmhouse Cheese Burst pizzas and instructed the delivery executive to distribute them among anyone at the protest site who had not eaten.

"When he called and asked, 'Sir, whom should I deliver this to?' I replied, 'Please just give it to anyone who hasn't eaten," the post said.

According to the man, the delivery partner paused briefly before responding, "Aap toh bhagwan ho un logo ke liye (You are like God for those people)."

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Describing the interaction as deeply emotional, he said the delivery executive's words reminded him that the movement had touched many people beyond those physically present at the protest.

"Maybe he was thinking about the students. Maybe he has siblings or children studying. I don't know his story, but his words reminded me that this movement affects far more people than those standing at the protest site," he wrote.

The man said he was sharing the incident not for recognition but to encourage others to support the protesters in whatever way they could, even if they were unable to travel to Delhi.

"I'm not posting this to show off. I'm posting this because I want people to know that you don't have to be in Delhi to help," he added.

The post has since been widely shared on social media, with many users praising the gesture of solidarity with the protesters.