CJI Surya Kant stated the Supreme Court might judicially intervene if authorities fail to resolve difficulties caused by Metro closures affecting court access. He has issued administrative directions for a solution.
CJI Warns Of Supreme Court Intervention If Delhi Metro Stations Remain Shut; Sets Deadline
CJI Surya Kant on Thursday said the Supreme Court could intervene judicially if authorities fail to resolve the closure of the Supreme Court Metro station and other Delhi Metro stations affecting access to the apex court.
- CJI warns judicial action if Metro closures affect courts.
- CJI directed solutions; SCBA proposed verified access for lawyers.
- Affected lawyers receive relief; closures due to heightened security.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Thursday said the Supreme Court could take up the issue of the closure of Delhi Metro stations, particularly the Supreme Court Metro station, on the judicial side if authorities fail to resolve the difficulties being faced by lawyers and court staff in reaching the apex court.
The CJI said he had already issued administrative directions to the concerned authorities to explore a solution and expressed hope that the issue would be resolved by lunchtime. He added that the court would consider judicial intervention if the situation remained unchanged.
The remarks came after Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President and senior advocate Vikas Singh raised the matter before a Bench headed by the CJI at the start of the day's proceedings.
SCBA Raises Concerns Over Lawyers' Access
Highlighting the disruption caused by the closure of the Supreme Court Metro station, Singh said the restrictions had made it difficult for advocates and court staff to reach the court complex.
He suggested that instead of keeping the station completely closed, lawyers and registry officials could be allowed to use the station after verification through their Supreme Court proximity cards and security screening at the exit points.
Responding to the submission, the CJI said authorities had already been instructed to examine possible solutions. "We have instructed the authorities and solutions are being explored. If no solution comes up by the lunchtime, we will intervene otherwise," he said.
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No Adverse Orders Against Lawyers Unable to Appear
Justice Surya Kant also said he had issued an administrative circular directing that no adverse orders should be passed in cases where advocates were unable to appear because of the commuting difficulties caused by the metro station closures.
When Vikas Singh suggested that the matter could be taken up judicially if administrative efforts failed, the CJI agreed.
"Yes, by lunch if something does not happen... we will look into this," he said, indicating that the Supreme Court was prepared to intervene if required.
Metro Closures Amid Heightened Security
The developments come amid heightened security arrangements across the national capital following protests by supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) suspended entry and exit at 16 metro stations, including Supreme Court, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, until further orders, citing security concerns.
The restrictions have disrupted access to the Supreme Court for litigants, lawyers and court staff, prompting concerns from members of the Bar over delays in attending court proceedings.
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Background: Courts Hearing Protest-Related Matters
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court declined to entertain an oral plea seeking suo motu intervention into allegations of police excesses during the ongoing protests, with the CJI observing that the court did not have the time to examine videos related to the incidents.
Separately, the Delhi High Court agreed to hear two public interest litigations seeking an independent inquiry into the alleged use of excessive force by police during the protests.
The High Court also directed the authorities to preserve video footage and other records related to the incidents pending further consideration of the petitions.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Chief Justice of India's stance on the Delhi Metro station closures?
Why are Delhi Metro stations, including the Supreme Court station, currently closed?
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) suspended entry and exit at 16 stations due to heightened security arrangements across the capital. This follows protests by supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
What administrative relief has the CJI provided for lawyers affected by the closures?
Justice Surya Kant issued a circular directing no adverse orders against lawyers unable to appear due to commuting difficulties from Metro station closures. This aims to prevent prejudice against them.
Under what circumstances might the Supreme Court intervene judicially regarding the Metro closures?
The CJI indicated that if administrative efforts fail to resolve the issue by lunchtime, the court would then consider taking up the matter on the judicial side.